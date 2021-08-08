Kerry SHC: Causeway, Lixnaw and Crotta O'Neill's claim weekend victories

Causeway sit top of Group 1 in the Kerry SHC after a hard-earned 1-16 to 1-13 victory over deadly parish rivals Ballyduff.

After an epic and hugely competitive championship game played at the Austin Stack Park on Sunday with big hits, some superb scores and a dead ball exhibition from Ballyduff’s Padraig Boyle, it was the 2019 champions who came out on top.

Boyle, who ended with a haul of 0-9, six frees and three '65s couldn't see his side over the line as Causeway's Billy Lyons matched his impressive tally, including one from play.

Causeway led 1-12 to 1-6 at half-time, with Kerry senior Bryan Murphy finishing to the Ballyduff net in the 25th minute to put his side clear but Aidan Boyle responded with a Ballyduff goal four minutes later.

Ballyduff never gave up and thanks to a monster point from the inspirational Mikey Boyle and some excellent frees from his brother Padraig, reduced the deficit to just two 1-14 to 1-12 at the water break.

Referee Mike Sexton did well to keep a lid on things as tempers became frayed but both Eoin Ross from Ballyduff and Causeway full-back got second yellows as veteran Causeway keeper John Mike Dooley kept Ballyduff at bay with a string a fine saves down the stretch.

Elsewhere, Crotta O'Neill's blew the new boys Dr Crokes away in diabolical conditions on Friday evening winning on a 3-23 to 1-4 with Declan O'Donoghue scoring 2-2, while inter-county men Shane Nolan firing over 0-6 and Barry Mahony 0-4 respectively.

Lixnaw, after trailing at half-time 0-8 to 0-3 to Ballyheigue, turned the tide in the second period with a John Buckley goal to win 1-12 to 1-8. Kerry and UCC star Shane Conway scored some superb points in his 0-9 tally and will now lead the side into their clash with Kilmoyley, with the winner topping Group 2 with Ballyheigue making their Championship exit.