Rise of the Machines: Limerick are constantly stretching their horizons

Croke Park talking points

Business as usual for the champions

They finished with 14 men but it made no difference. They weren’t great in the first quarter and they weren’t much better for 15 minutes immediately after half-time; it made no difference. Nickie Quaid ended up being forced into more action than he saw in the entirety of last year’s championship; it made no difference.

Once they hit their stride after 20 minutes Limerick were recognisably themselves. That made all the difference on the day. For once they even scored a goal against Waterford, which didn’t mean a whole lot in terms of the outcome but will have gratified them nonetheless.

Rangy and muscular and full of workaholics, the All Ireland champions are the kind of team who require a couple of outings to ease themselves into a campaign, to get grooved and honed and find their range. The third quarter against Tipperary was their trip switch moment for 2021. Their second-half momentum of the Munster final spilled over here and will see them surf the wave back to Croke Park in a fortnight’s time.

What the evening also re-emphasised was John Kiely’s great good fortune in possessing the portfolio of scoring forwards he does. Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey were the trigger men last September. Aaron Gillane has done it time and again in the past. Yet while Cian Lynch would be their centre-forward even if he couldn’t score to save his life, three first-half points demonstrated that his game is about more than truffling out ground balls and laying them off. Seamus Flanagan may be built like an old-school full-forward who loves to bust up the play but he’s liable to pop up anywhere on the left flank and his striking is crisp and accurate. The holders are 70 minutes away from a third MacCarthy Cup in four seasons. Someone might tell Meat Loaf to revise his lyrics.

Waterford’s commitment wasn’t enough

One certainty was that the challengers were always going to get stuck in and get stuck in early. When eventually they got around to doing the postmortem on last year’s All Ireland final, the finding that most disappointed Liam Cahill and his management team concerned their passivity. They failed to bring the intensity that had seen off Kilkenny and never at any stage looked like imposing themselves.

Not here. The opening exchanges saw Conor Prunty beating Aaron Gillane in a race for possession, Tom Morrissey blocked down in the middle of the field and a shoulder on Barry Nash that led to a point for Stephen Bennett. All well and good, except matching Limerick physically – the first and most basic task for all comers – is an exercise that lasts for 70 minutes plus injury time and drags on the mind as well as the body. Waterford were unable to sustain it beyond the 20th minute.

Doubtless this will be ascribed to their exertions over the previous three weekends. Do consider the following, however. This Limerick group are so big, so strong and so all-round good that they’ll always beat this Waterford group. Regardless of the teams’ respective preparations.

Good shooting matters

Among the myriad challenges involved in trying to overturn formidable opponents, a challenge that’s heightened come the business end of the championship, is the near-absolute lack of margin for error. No drop of water can be allowed go to waste. Every shaft must find its target. Mistakes that wouldn’t matter in the first round matter in an All Ireland semi-final. Especially against Limerick.

Set against the champions’ tally of seven, Waterford’s first-half total of eight wides wasn’t on the face of it ruinous. But throw in the three efforts which fell short and that was 11 chances missed, all of them the result of bad shooting rather than bad decision making. What’s more, a wide for Waterford was never going to be the same thing as a wide for Limerick. It carried a higher penalty and exacted a stiffer psychological toll. When they’re on song Limerick can afford a rake of wides on the basis that another bus will be along in a minute. For their opponents a wide equates to two points missed.

Limerick continue to break new ground

No goals in three encounters over the past two championships says less about Waterford’s lack of incisiveness than it does about Limerick’s defensive security. Depressed Déise folk ought to reflect on the reality that there is no dishonour in losing consistently to a very good team. And Limerick, constantly stretching their horizons, are in the process of becoming more than simply a very good team. How do you stop them? On this evidence it’s a topic that will be discussed not just between now and August 22nd but between now and next summer.