Double delight as Eire Óg secure pair of promotions in one campaign

Cork IAHC final (2020): Eire Óg 2-16 Aghabullogue 0-17

THERE were so many twists and turns in this exhilarating 2020 Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. In the end, and for the second time in a short few months, it was a sea of red and yellow that celebrated the final whistle.

Éire Óg having achieved the double with all three goals arriving in an action-packed second-half. After annexing the county SAFC title in June, in incredible fashion they added the intermediate hurling crown. For the dozen or so playing both codes, what a memorable couple of months it has been.

Neighbouring club Aghabullogue provided stern opposition. What we had really was two immensely proud dual clubs with the bulk of players on the two teams embracing their roles.

Every player down to the two outstanding goalkeepers played their part.

The wind favoured Aghabullogue in the first half, blowing straight down the field towards the Blackrock end.

The first quarter was nip and tuck with Aghabullogue captain and corner-forward Ian Barry Murphy operating the inside line on his own, and as a result they were more defensive further back.

It was non-stop - 10 points in 10 minutes, 0-6 to 0-4 to the Aghabullogue men. At the first water break, the green and white extended their advantage 0-9 to 0-6.

A big moment arrived in the 20th minute when Daniel Goulding was pulled down for a penalty but Kevin Hallissey's well-struck shot was saved in sensational style by Aghabullogue long-serving goalkeeper Finbarr Foley who dived to the right side.

Aghabullogue went straight down the field and Daniel Dineen and Paudie Twomey pointed.

Éire Óg, meanwhile, hadn’t scored since Hallissey’s monster free in the 13th minute until Ciarán Sheehan a minute from time.

Fittingly, one of Aghabullogue’s best performers Matthew Bradley closed the first-half scoring, 0-12 to 0-7. Bradley (3) and Daniel Dineen (4) - Dineen plays football with Cill na Martra - were very influential.

Éire Óg were quickly out of the blocks for the second half, and would be much improved, Colm O’Callaghan pointing. Joe Cooper had a goal chance but Foley was equal to the challenge once again. Hallissey scoring from the rebound to cut the deficit to three.

Scores were not as plentiful now for Aghabullogue, they were glad to see Sean Feury find the range.

Éire Óg dominated once again, hitting the next three unanswered.

Trailing by one, they needed Dylan Desmond at his best to deny substitute Luke Casey. Ian Barry Murphy and Hallissey exchanged points to leave the score 0-14 to 0-13 at the second water-break.

Casey stretched the advantage to two.

The first goal of the match came in the 48th minute from man-of-the-match Goulding to push Éire Óg into the ascendancy for the first time, 1-13 to 0-15.

Ian Barry Murphy won back the lead with his goal seven minutes later, 1-16 to 1-14 and six minutes of regulation remaining.

There was still time for one more twist.

Substitute Brian Corcoran beating Foley for a second Éire Óg goal. Colm O’Callaghan and Hallissey (his seventh point) made it a three-point game.

In stoppage time Shane Tarrant rifled over a free but time was not on their side.

A place in the Premier IHC is the prize for Éire Óg with Carrigaline, Courcey Rovers and Youghal.

Scorers for Éire Óg: K Hallissey (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), D Goulding (1-1), B Corcoran (1-0), C Sheehan (0-3), C O’Callaghan and Joe Cooper (0-2 each), John Cooper (0-1).

Scorers for Aghabullogue: I Barry Murphy (1-3), S Tarrant (frees) and D Dineen (0-4 each), M Bradley (0-3), S Feury, P Twomey and L Casey (0-1 each).

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; C McGoldrick, D O’Herlihy, J Mullins; F O’Rourke, John Cooper, D Dineen; R O’Toole, D McCarthy, C O’Callaghan, K Hallissey (Joint-Capt), Joe Cooper; D Goulding, C Sheehan, L Considine.

Subs: B Corcoran for F O’Rourke (27), B Hurley for L Considine (34 inj), J Kelleher (Joint-capt) for J Mullins (59).

AGHABULLOGUE: F Foley; D Quinlan, A Barry Murphy, J Corkery; P Ring, N Barry Murphy, S O’Connell; M Dennehy, S Feury; D Dineen, D Rooney, S Tarrant; M Bradley, P Twomey, I Barry Murphy (capt).

Subs: L Casey for D Rooney (37), S Sullivan for M Dennehy (44), J Buckley for P Twomey (50).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).