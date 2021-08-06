Peter Keane confirms Kerry have a full deck to choose from for All-Ireland semi-final

Kerry manager Peter Keane has confirmed a fully fit panel for Sunday week's All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone, meaning Diarmuid O'Connor and Dara Moynihan will be available for selection.

Keane confirmed this evening that both players featured in training last night and that, as things stand, he will choose from a full deck for the Croke Park showdown.

Earlier in the week, Kerry captain Paul Murphy had said O'Connor, who limped off early in the Munster final win over Cork, and Dara Moynihan, hadn't rejoined training due to unspecified injuries.

But Keane's fresh update on the duo was more positive, confirming that they actually returned to duty hours after the Murphy interview.

"Things are good at the moment, we were training last night and every player we have available was on the field," said Keane. "They were all out there last night. Obviously you have another two or three sessions to go before game time, so you're always keeping your fingers crossed that nothing will happen in the meantime but any injuries we've had they're coming along nicely and at this stage I think we'll have everybody putting their hand up for a spot on Sunday week."

Asked specifically about O'Connor and Moynihan, Keane said: "Yeah, all fully loaded, everybody on the field last night."

The GAA will be permitted to allow 24,000 spectators into Croke Park for the Munster vs Ulster showdown with the Hill 16 terrace also set to be opened for the first time since February, 2020.

"I think there's a GAA slogan out there, 'nothing beats being there' and I would definitely agree with that," said Keane. "It brings great positivity to a team when you can hear the crowd.

"Even in Fitzgerald Stadium two weeks ago, albeit a smaller crowd, but it really felt alive."

On Kerry being parachuted into the favourites position for the All-Ireland by the bookmakers, Keane warned against writing off Dublin.

"I do think fellas are getting a bit carried away in ruling out Dublin. You are talking about a team that haven't been beaten in six years and they're going for a seventh so I think fellas are getting a bit carried away with that one."