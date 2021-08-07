All-Ireland semi-final talking points: Can Waterford up maintain high conversion rate?

Can Waterford maintain their high scoring totals?

After Waterford’s win against Tipperary last Saturday, the excellent Twitter handle ‘GAA Stats’ revealed more golden stats on Waterford’s sensational scoring feats.

By scoring 126 points in four games in this year’s senior championship, Waterford passed the county’s record for four games (121 points), which was set last year. The 40 points Waterford registered against Tipp seven days ago (4-28) was the highest championship score ever conceded in normal time by a Big Three side. Tipp were lucky that it wasn’t more because Waterford converted 31 of 46 shots at the target, with a couple of those misses stonewall goal chances. Still, a 67% conversion rate was decisive in the end, especially when compared with Tipp’s conversion rate of 57%.

The trick for Waterford now will be to drive their conversion rate even higher, which won’t be easy against a team which will defend deeper and make the half-spaces in the middle channels far more claustrophobic than Tipp did. Since losing to Clare in June, Waterford have hit 25 scores or more in their three games, increasing that tally to 31 and 32 scores respectively against Galway and Tipp.

Limerick also managed 31 scores last time out against Tipp, so can Waterford get the goals now that they will need to win this game? They created seven goal chances against Limerick last December, but didn’t take any of them. Apart from Neil Montgomery’s early opportunity, Waterford didn’t get in close enough with the other six chances, but the Croke Park pitch will be in much better condition for Waterford’s running game than it was last December.

- Christy O’Connor

Hot Casey stepping up for Limerick

When Peter Casey came on in the 50th minute of last year’s All-Ireland final, his first touch was to set up Gearóid Hegarty for a point. Then Casey turned over the resultant puckout, took on Ian Kenny, and won a free which Aaron Gillane pointed. Casey won another converted free shortly afterwards to round off a very competent display.

Casey was Limerick’s most efficient shooter during the league, nailing seven points from nine shots. The Na Piarsaigh man has clearly carried that scoring form into this championship, bagging 0-3 against Cork and 0-5 against Tipperary. In both games, Casey was either Limerick’s joint, or highest, scorer from play.

In the league, Casey had 10 assisted shots, which led to five points, and assists have remained a solid part of his game over the summer, especially considering how often he is fouled for converted frees. When Casey started against Waterford in last year’s Munster final, he bagged 0-3. Waterford also saw what he was capable of when coming off the bench in the All-Ireland final. And Waterford will need to be ready now for a player in hot form.

- Christy O’Connor

Has the narrative changed around Brian Cody?

The build-up to a massive hurling game tends to revolve around specific questions.

Case in point, Cork’s meeting with Kilkenny Sunday. Conversation ends up dominated by queries such as ‘Who should mark Jack O’Connor?’, and ‘Where will TJ Reid start?’. People stopped me on the street over the last few days, wondering about information on those fronts.

Another issue hovers, all the while. There was something of an expectation, before this season, about Brian Cody departing as manager after it ended. Is that expectation still there? Do back to back Leinster titles not alter the dynamic? Besides, bigger conundrums remain for Kilkenny GAA than who manages the senior panel.

As I wrote in these pages last January, the vibes from the county camp had not been great for a while.

This year, there seems to be a better mood. The players certainly displayed huge resilience in their Leinster semi-final win over Wexford. Memories of losing a big lead against Dublin and against Waterford in 2020 got exorcised.

Brian Cody strives to make his 17th senior final as Kilkenny manager. If he does, who would bet against him seeking an 18th appearance in 2022?

- PM O’Sullivan

Can Kilkenny actually soften up Cork?

Whether it’s on local radio in Kilkenny or RTÉ, there is a sense that the Cats are going to use force to stop Cork in their tracks.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA Podcast during the week, former Limerick hurler Shane Dowling said he expects Kilkenny to get into Cork’s faces.

“I’d be fairly surprised if [Jack] O’Connor didn’t get a clip or two early on, as well as other Cork players,” he said.

“If Kilkenny can bring the physicality element to it, like they did against Limerick two years ago, there’s only going to be one winner.”

Cork may have lost their opening game of this championship to Limerick, but they hardly lost the physical battle. Eoin Cadogan, Tim O’Mahony, and Damien Cahalane were more than able to mix it with their direct opponents. Of that trio, Cahalane will be missing on Sunday, but Cork are not the boy scouts they used to be. The aforementioned O’Connor was sent off for two yellow-card offences against Clare, as was Niall O’Leary.

“We’re the softest team as everybody knows,” said Kieran Kingston after his team conceded the lion’s share of frees against Limerick in last year’s league game.

Kingston’s group may be young, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to being nice, as was the case with previous Cork teams.

- John Fogarty