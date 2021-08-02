Aidan O'Mahony biography out in October

Kerry football star Aidan O’Mahony’s forthcoming biography is expected to describe in detail the highs and lows of a long and successful career at the peak of Gaelic football.

Unbroken: A Story of Mental Strength, Physical Fitness and the Power of Adversity will be in the shops in October and deals with episodes such as O’Mahony’s positive drugs test in 2008, his involvement in getting Cork’s Donncha O’Connor sent off in a high-profile game in Croke Park, and his victory in Dancing With The Stars.