Limerick minors shock Clare to earn first Munster final appearance since 1998

Limerick will meet Cork in the final after denying Clare a fourth minor decider in five seasons
Limerick minors shock Clare to earn first Munster final appearance since 1998

Cusack Park. File photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 21:16
Joe O Muircheartaigh, Cusack Park

Munster MFC semi-final: Limerick 3-11 Clare 0-12 

The 100 or so Limerick supporters congregated on the covered terrace made enough noise for thousands as the players moved towards them after this landmark success for the Shannonsiders on Friday night.

It was in celebration of a first Munster final appearance since 1998 that now awaits the team after they eased to a thoroughly deserved eight-point win over a Clare side considered hot favourites to advance to a fourth minor decider in five seasons.

A second-quarter blitz did for Limerick here — a glorious 15-minute spell that yielded 1-7 as they recovered brilliantly from a slow start in which Clare dominated thanks to early points via Craig Riordan (2) and Odhrán Cunningham.

It was captain Darragh Murray, ably supported by his midfield partner Jack Somers, that led the Limerick charge after wing-back Lorcan Murphy opened their account just before the water-break — Murray hit 1-4, with his 22nd-minute penalty being the decisive score after keeper Cian Corry was adjudged to have foot-blocked Emmet Rigter’s goal effort.

They never looked back, with Somers, Conal Ó Duinn, and Ruairi Cronin also landing points before the break as they moved 1-8 to 0-5 clear. “That was the winning of the game for us,” said manager Kevin Denihan afterwards, “and after that, it was all about protecting the lead and going seven, eight, and nine points clear”.

Clare did rally in the early stages of the second half as Óisín Sexton and Craig Riordan landed scores, but their faint hopes were extinguished thanks to goals either side of the water break by Ronan Quirke and Emmet Rigter. The home side’s misery was then compounded when Sean Rynne was red-carded before the end.

“We see what the hurlers are doing,” continued Denihan. “They are an inspiration and John Kiely is a clubmate of mine. These lads are aspiring to do something similar. This is not just the last few weeks and months, this is a four-year project and this is the future of Limerick football.” 

Scorers for Limerick: D Murray (1-4, 1-0 pen, 2f, 1 ’45), R Quirke (1-0), E Rigter (1-0), C Ó Duinn (0-2), L Murphy (0-1), R Cronin (0-1), J Somers (0-1), M Nolan (0-1), S Geraghty (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: C Riordan (0-6, 2 ’45, 2f), O Cunningham (0-1), C Meaney (0-1), O Sexton (0-1), S Rynne (0-1), D O’Brien (0-1), S McMahon (Miltown) (0-1).

Limerick: C MacInnes, C Quigley, J Behan, D Clifford; L Murphy, A Neville, C O’Mahony; J Somers, D Murray; M Nolan, E Rigter, O Farrell; C O Duinn, R Cronin, R Quirke. 

Subs: C Ryan for Quigley (44), S Geraghty for Quirke (45), C Boyle for O’Mahony (45), S Cross for Nolan (54), O O’Sullivan for Ó Duinn (58).

Clare: C Corry; A Kelly, J Cullinan, B McNamara; O Cunningham, D Comber, J Moloney; D O’Brien, C Fennell; C Meaney, S McMahon (Banner), O Sexton; J Doherty, C Riordan, S Lynne. 

Subs: C Gavin for Fennell (half-time), L Doolin for Doherty (45), S McMahon (Miltown) for McMahon (48).

Referee: C Dineen (Cork)

More in this section

Conor Cahalane celebrates after the game with Tim O'Mahony 24/7/2021 Cork hurling team named: Conor Cahalane replaces Alan Cadogan for Dublin quarter-final
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 2020 All-Ireland finals to be attended by 40,000 fans at Croke Park
Waterford v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 One change to Waterford team for Tipperary after opting against Conor Gleeson appeal
#limerick gaa#clare gaa#gaelic football
Robert Monahan scores a point under pressure from Colm Gillespie 30/7/2021

Cork break Kerry's eight-year stranglehold on Munster minor football championship

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices