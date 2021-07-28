Another Cork hurling game on Sky Sports 'a thundering disgrace' - Senator Tim Lombard

More and more of Cork’s senior hurling championship games will be televised on Sky Sports if something isn’t done, fears Senator Tim Lombard.

Like their other two SHC games this summer, Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin will shown by the pay-per-view company. All three of their championship games last year were also broadcasted live by Sky, although to reflect the lockdown situation in 2020 the company made them available to those without a Sky Sports subscription.