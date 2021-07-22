Inspired Offaly shock Dublin to claim Leinster U20 glory

With the Dubs going for three in row, Offaly were rank outsiders coming into the game but a sensational display saw them hold Dublin to just six scores in 60 minutes
The Offaly team celebrate as U20 Leinster champions. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 21:27
Brian Lowry

Offaly 0-15 Dublin 3-3

Incredible scenes in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Thursday night as Offaly claimed the Leinster U20 football title after a pulsating battle with Dublin.

With the Dubs going for three in row, Offaly were rank outsiders coming into the game but a sensational display saw them hold Dublin to just six scores in the 60 minutes with the Faithful men conceding their last point in the 14th minute of the opening half.

Dublin led 1-3 to 0-3 at the first-half water break but Offaly then hit four on the bounce to take the lead as star forward Jack Bryant and Cathal Flynn kicked into gear.

Offaly looked like they would go in leading at half-time but Dublin found the net for the second time just before the half time whistle through Fionn Murray as the men from the capital led 2-3 to 0-8 at half time.

Offaly were all business at the start of the second half and after Bryant levelled the game from a free, he curled over one with the outside of the boot to edge them kin front.

Bryant was rampant at this stage and almost had a goal on 38 minutes only for the ball to skim wide of the post.

Morgan Tynan increased Offaly’s lead to put them two ahead but Dublin replied with their first and only second half score as Mark Lavin sent a rasper to the net to put them back in front.

Level at the second half water break, who would kick on? That man Jack Bryant kicked his sixth of the day to put them in front before Morgan Tynan and Cormac Egan landed late points while at the other end, that rock solid defence did their job as Dublin piled on the pressure in injury time.

Offaly's Cormac Egan celebrates at the final whistle as the Faithful shocked Dublin in the Leinster U20 FC final. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
Scorers for Offaly: J Bryant (0-6, 0-3f); M Tynan (0-4, 2f 1 '45); C Egan (0-2); C Flynn, A Kellaghan, K O’Neill (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: L O’Dell and F Murray (1-1 each); M Lavin (1-0); A Fearon (0-1).

OFFALY: S O’Toole; F Dempsey, T Hyland, L Pearson; R Egan, J Furlong, A Brazil; M Tynan, E Cullen; C Flynn, O Keenan-Martin, C Donoghue; C Egan, J Bryant, A Kellaghan.

Subs: Keith O’Neill for Ed Cullen (41), Cormac Delaney for Aaron Kellaghan (51), Ciaran Egan for Oisin Keenan Martin (70).

DUBLIN: J Turley; B Millist, A Rafter, C Tyrell; R Dwyer, A Waddick, M L’Estrange; S Forker, A Fearon; M Lavin, L O’Dell, L Murphy-Guinane; F Murray, L Swan, L Ward.

Subs: D O’Dowd for L Murphy-Guinane (3), C Chawke for L Ward (45), S Murphy for S Forker (53), S Guidan for F Murray (60m).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).

Sean McDonnell celebrates scoring his sideÕs second goal 22/7/2021

Cork cruise to Munster U20 football title with 10-point win over Tipp

