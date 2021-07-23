Hurling Tactics: Will Cork abandon their principles to counter a Clare team that 'parks the bus'?

Corkness has been defined as that air of confidence just on the right side of arrogance, an unparalleled pride in the county and an insatiable desire for Cork to be the best at absolutely everything.

But does that desire to be the best at absolutely everything include abandoning some of their traditional principles in order to deal with how the opposition sets up against them?

Cork’s qualifier against Clare creates a perfect storm which will either reveal the Rebels' stubbornness in sticking to the principles of Cork’s traditional play or show their willingness to adjust in order to counter Clare's style of 'parking the bus'.

PARKING THE BUS

A feature of Clare’s setup since they played Waterford in the Munster quarter-final is the way they sit back off the opposition’s puckout and allow the opposition to play the ball to their full back-line. This allows Clare to pack their defence with extra bodies and allows the backs who are marking players to play aggressively from the front.

Sean Flynn

Clare produced the same tactic against Wexford and this saw the Model County score just five points inside the Clare 45-yard line.

Wexford tried to negate the Clare wall by pulling the majority of their forwards out the field and this resulted in them scoring 17 points from outside the 45.

However, attempting to play through a packed middle third increases the danger of being turned over in a dangerous area of the pitch where scores can be easily conceded from coughing up possession.

An example of this was Rory Hayes’s point in the 17th minute after an overhit pass by Matt O'Hanlon to Rory O'Connor resulted in the Wolfe Tones clubman winning possession in the middle of the pitch and easily marching through the Wexford defence to score.

Wexford shooting against Clare By Sean Flynn

HOW DOES THIS AFFECT CORK?

The Clare game throws up the scenario where one team floods an area where the other team likes to deliver the ball into and this area just happens to be where Cork generate the majority of their scores.

Cork pride themselves on delivering the ball into their full-forward line and taking on the opposition’s full back line or offloading the possession won to the oncoming runs of Fitzgibbon, Harnedy, and O’Flynn.

In the Munster semi-final defeat by Limerick, Cork scored 11 points inside the Limerick 45-yard line and six points from outside.

Cork shooting against Limerick By Sean Flynn

Cork came up against a similar type of setup facing Tipperary in this year's league where the Premier county’s full-forward line stood off and packed the middle third of the pitch.

This led to the Cork team engaging in lateral passing across the middle third at times and it upset their ability to work possession out of their defence.

This resulted in hand-passes going out over the sideline. On three occasions the Cork players gave away frees for throwing the ball under pressure and on three occasions they were pulled by Johnny Murphy for overcarrying possession.

In that game, Cork hit 26 deliveries inside the Tipperary 45 metre line which resulted in the Rebels securing possession on 12 occasions — Tipp's defenders turned over possession from the deliveries 14 times.

In Clare’s two championship wins to date, Waterford and Wexford have struggled with securing possession inside the Banner's 45.

Waterford hit 23 deliveries into the Clare 45 which resulted in them securing possession on nine occasions. Wexford suffered a similar fate last Saturday, secured seven possessions inside the Clare 45 but turned over the ball 12 times.

This should act as a warning for Kieran Kingston and his management team but the five-day turnaround since the draw may mean that Cork will have to reassess their use of possession after the first water break.

Clare have unsettled teams in the first quarter with their set up and the opposition have typically taken a quarter to cope with the time their full-back line is given in possession. Defenders have struggled with the picture Clare give them in possession when restricting space in the Clare half of the pitch.

CORK'S PUCKOUT VERSUS CLARE'S PERFORMANCE ON THE OPPOSITION PUCKOUT

It has been well highlighted the struggles Cork face on their restarts but can they learn from a previous tactic that they used against Limerick in the 2019 victory?

On that day the Rebels went extra long with their puckouts and this resulted in them retaining possession on 50%.

By hitting the puckouts over the dominant Limerick half-back line, they put them on the back foot and took out Limerick’s midfield on the breaks

This same type of puckout could result in Cork negating the Clare wall of players — if puckouts are landing inside the Clare 45-yard line before the likes of Colm Galvin, Ryan Taylor, Aidan McCarthy and Cathal Malone can funnel back in that area to pick up breaking ball.

The alternatives for Cork is to work the ball out to their backs and try break through Clare’s wall of players or try hit the half-forward line in the area between the Clare 65 and 45-metre line.

Cork's improvements on their long puckout against Limerick was not highlighted in any post-match analysis. Kingston's men broke even on their long puckout with Seamus Harnedy being their most profitable target.

CORK EVOLUTION

There is no reason why this group of Cork hurlers cannot challenge for All-Ireland titles in the modern game as they have the pace, ability and panel to play the 20-man game.

The question is not about their stomach for the fight or their leadership, the question is if they are willing to park their traditional style of total hurling and roll up the sleeves in games to implement a horses for courses approach.

In 2016, Cork under Kieran Kingston tried to play a seventh defender against Tipperary and the fallout from this game has probably spooked Cork management teams since then as it pressurises them to adhere to the traditions of Cork hurling.

Clare will challenge the Cork players' willingness to do jobs which may affect their own ability to hurl themselves. But if they are willing, it could contribute to a much-needed Cork victory.