Shane Duggan goals key as Seandún make winning return to Cork Hurling Championship

Seandún 3-17 Muskerry 0-16

Seandún made a winning return to the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges) at Ballincollig on Wednesday night. After an absence of a decade, they were fully deserving of this Round 2 win.

No doubt about it, they will be a force going forward and have plenty of talent all over the field.

A big effort is being made by manager Paul McCarthy and his team — Justin McCarthy as coach — and their appetite was obvious. They led 2-10 to 0-6 at half-time, on top at midfield and also had an edge at centre-back through Shane O’Donovan.

They shaded it 0-5 to 0-3 after 10 minutes. Then came the first decisive moment when Muskerry missed a goal opportunity and the ball went down field for Nicky Kelly to find Cian McCarthy, the former county player rifled the top corner of the net to go 1-5 to 0-4 in front at the water break.

Muskerry tried to turn it around — a beautiful sideline cut from Mike O’Riordan the highlight — but another goal chance went wide.

Seandún, meanwhile, got stronger and a major from Shane Duggan before the break saw them lead by 10.

A dream start to the second half saw Duggan in for his second goal, and Seandún’s third. With David O’Neill unerring from place balls, they went 3-13 to 0-11 up at the second water break. By the time Brian Murphy blew for full-time, Seandún were winners by the same winning margin as half-time. Along with UCC and Imokilly, they are through to the semi-final.

Scorers for Seandún: S Duggan (2-1), D O’Neill (0-6, 0-5 frees), C McCarthy (1-2, 0-1 free), M Mullins (0-3), D Malone (0-2), N Kelly, B Murphy and M J Coffey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Muskerry: M Bradley and B Keating (0-3 each), M Verling and K Murphy (0-2 each), S Bourke (free), D Holmes, D Desmond (free), M O’Riordan (sl), C O’Driscoll (free) and M Lucey (0-1 each).

SEANDÚN: D Wyse (Mayfield); G Lehane (do), R Lynch (do), T Lawrence (Brian Dillons); R Harrington (Passage West), S O’Donovan (Mayfield), D Brosnan (Brian Dillons, Capt); K Ahern (Lough Rovers), D O’Neill (Mayfield); M Mullins (Whitechurch), D Malone (Mayfield), N Kelly (do); B Murphy (St Vincent’s), C McCarthy (Passage West), S Duggan (Mayfield).

Subs: M J Coffey (Mayfield) for S Duggan (39 inj), K Egan (Whitechurch) for B Murphy (59), S Kelly (Mayfield) for D Malone (60), T O’Neill (Passage West) for N Kelly (61), P Cumming (Lough Rovers) for C McCarthy (62).

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Éire Óg); F Denny (Ballincollig), L Ryan (Inniscarra), W Ahern (Cloughduv); S Healy (Donoughmore), A O’Shea (Ballinora), A Murphy (Cloughduv); E Maher (Dripsey), K Murphy (Ballinora); D Holmes (Ballinora), M Verling (Cloughduv, Capt), M O’Riordan (Dripsey); C O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), S Bourke (Ballincollig), M Lucey (Donoughmore).

Subs: B Keating (Ballincollig) for M O’Riordan (half-time), M Bradley (Aghabullogue) for F Denny (32 inj), C O’Callaghan (Donoughmore) for M Bradley (59).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).