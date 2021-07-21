Marc Nolan and Ruairi Cronin goals see Limerick minor footballers past Tipp

Limerick led from the 14th minute to the final whistle to book their place in the semi-final away to Clare on July 30.
Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 21:47

Limerick 2-9 Tipperary 1-9

Limerick just edged past Tipperary in this Munster MFC quarter-final.

A goal in either half from Marc Nolan and Ruairi Cronin were vital to the home side in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary were ahead on five minutes when Diarmuid O’Riordan had the ball in the net but points from Darragh Murray and Conall O’Duinn had Limerick in front, 0-4 to 1-0 close to the mid-point of the opening half.

By half-time it was a 1-6 to 1-3 lead with a late Jack Somers point ensuring a goal was between the teams at the break.

Tipperary points from Darragh McVicker and substitute Fionn Fitzgerald reduced the deficit but just on the second half water break Cronin had the second Limerick goal to increase the lead out to five points.

McVicker, Craddock and Smith had points in a late Tipperary rally but Limerick held on.

Scorers for Limerick: D Murray (0-4, 3f), C O'Duinn (0-3, 1f), M Nolan and R Cronin (1-0) each, J Somers (0-2).

Scorers for Tipperary: D McVicker (0-3, 2f), D O'Riordan (1-0), N O'Connor, C King, T Sheehan, F Fitzgerald, E Craddock and C Smith (0-1) each.

LIMERICK: C MacInnes (St Kierans); M Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), J Behan (Ballybrown), D Clifford (Monaleen); L Murphy (St Kierans), A Neville (Newcastle West), S Kiely (Monaleen); J Somers (Mungret St Pauls), D Murray (Monaleen); M Nolan (Fr Caseys), E Rigter (Newcastle West), O O'Farrell (St Senans); C O'Duinn (Monaleen), R Cronin (Ahane), R Quirke (Fr Caseys).

Subs: C Quigley (Fr Caseys) for Clifford (h-t), O O'Sullivan (Galbally) for Quirke (39), C Boyle (Fr Caseys) for Kiely (46), S Geraghty (Newcastle West) for O'Duinn (52), D O'Connor (Fr Caseys) for Nolan (60).

TIPPERARY: T Bourke (JK Brackens); M Ryan (Ballingarry), S O'Meara (Grangemockler Ballyneale), C King (Ballina); S Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), J O'Neill (Ardfinnan), C English (Ballyporeen); T Sheehan (Clonmel Commercials), Z O'Loughlin (Kilsheelan Kilcash); E Craddock (Holycross Ballycahill), N O'Connor (Clonmel Og), K O'Reilly (Clonmel Commercials); D McVicker (Clonmel Og), P Mullen (Drom-Inch), D O'Riordan (Newport).

Subs: C Smith (Clonmel Commercials) for O'Connor (36), F Fitzgerald (Killenaule) for Mullen (36), D Spillane (Fethard) for O'Reilly (42), J Canny (Boherlahan-Dualla) for O'Riordan (50), J Higgins (Clonmel Commercials) for S Butler (54).

REFEREE: E Moran (Kerry).

