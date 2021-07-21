Harry Shine brightest on show as Kilkenny minors reach Leinster final

Kilkenny 3-23 Offaly 1-16

Kilkenny booked their place in the Leinster MHC final after they ran out convincing winners over Offaly at a sun swept UPMC Nowlan Park.

Cats captain Harry Shine was the star of the show as the centre-forward finished with an impressive tally of 2-15 in a superb individual display.

The winners could have had four or five goals in the opening period but they had to be content with a well-taken Shine penalty that left them 1-10 to 0-8 ahead at the break.

Offaly bounced back in the second period with an Adam Screeney goal and although they got back to within a point, late Kilkenny goals from Shine and sub Cillian Hackett put a bit of gloss on the scoreboard.

Scorers for Kilkenny: H Shine (2-15, 0-8f), C Hackett (1-2), D Glennon (0-2), E Lyng, K Doyle, T Dunne and D Queally (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: A Screeney (1-8, 0-7f), D Ravenhill (0-2, 0-2fs), A Kavanagh (0-2), C Spain, D Bourke, C Nolan and A Coakley (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: A Dunphy; E Rudkins, B Hughes, K Corcoran; J Fitzpatrick, G Dunne, E Lyng; K Carey, K Doyle; J Walsh, H Shine, D Sherman; D Glennon, T Dunne, D Queally.

Subs: C Hackett for Sherman (37 mins); J Neary for Walsh (40 mins); B Whitty for Queally (52 mins); P Naddy for Glennon (60 mins); F Hogan for Lyng (60 mins); S Moore for Carey (63 mins).

OFFALY: K Coonan; R Kelly, J Mahon, P Taaffe; D Ravenhill, C King, D Shirley; C Spain, N Furlong; D Bourke, D Tierney, C Nolan; A Kavanagh, A Coakley, A Screeney.

Subs: C Dunican for Furlong (41 mins); L Kavanagh for Tierney (46 mins); J Scully for Kavanagh (53 mins); D Temple for Shirley (57 mins); B Kavanagh for Spain (63 mins).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin).