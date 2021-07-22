Keith Ricken proud of Cork U20s gesture in memory of Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh

At Saturday’s Cork U20 football training session, Keith Ricken’s players formed a large 'M' on the Clonakilty field and observed a minute’s silence in memory of Monaghan U20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh.

It was the Cork players, rather than any prompting from management, who came up with this most sporting of gestures, their way of saying to Brendan Óg’s family, his clubmates in Monaghan Harps, and his Monaghan U20 teammates that we are thinking of you.

Ricken was extremely proud of the ownership his players showed in wanting to acknowledge the tragic passing of the Monaghan U20 captain following a car crash the previous evening.

The gesture also said to him that his players are fully in tune with the values that are important in this life, values that go way beyond the four white lines of a GAA field.

“When the news came in from Monaghan, you think about these lads,” Ricken began.

“I think about Seanie O’Sullivan who is living down in Adrigole and who drives up to the city once or twice a week for training, and you are saying to them, make sure you get home safe, text me when you get home, and that kind of real stuff.

“When the news came through of Brendan Óg’s passing, there was nothing we could do. You can’t put your hands around them, you can’t go round to them. We just wanted to almost virtually put our hands around them and say, we are thinking of them. It is not going to make life easier for them, but it does reinforce the value of our association and our people, that we can think of you and we can pray for you. That was its purpose.

“And it was also to ground ourselves in that moment. One of the things we ask the players all the time is if you weren’t here, what would be missing? So, if you weren’t in this room, or on this team, or on this panel, what would be missing from the group, what do you specifically bring that no one else brings?

“Each of us has our own uniqueness and brings something unique to a group, that if you weren’t here it would be missed.

As you go through life, it is important you are aware of what your strengths are, of what you bring to a group, and that you are aware of the positives and negatives to what you bring.

“We thought of Brendan Óg and all he brought. He was elected captain of the Monaghan minor team. He was forthright in the community. What he did in such a short period of time was immense, what he gave his friends and his family.

Monaghan U20 captain Breandan Og O Dufaigh passed away following a road traffic collision at the weekend. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

“We sent a Mass card to the club because that is where your heart is.”

Ricken’s charges are in Munster U20 final action this evening in Thurles.

Victory against Tipperary will not alone deliver provincial silverware and move the county within one hour of a second All-Ireland final appearance in three years, it will also keep this group together for longer into the summer.

All of the above, said the Cork manager, are by-products of the long-term goal.

“Cork U20 hurlers won the most recent All-Ireland U20 title, Cork U20 footballers won it two years ago. How successful would it be if none of them went on to play for Cork or to become better people? If all of them went off into the wilderness and never came back in terms of hurling and football, then it wouldn’t be a success at all.

“There are so many clubs around Ireland where the walls are full of Féile winning teams and U12 winning teams, but when you look at their senior teams none of the lads in the picture are still playing.

The whole purpose is that they would play for as long as they can at the best level they can. That’s part of what we are doing. We are just trying to help them along that journey.

“If in 10 years time Cork senior footballers have two All-Irelands under their belt, which is an achievable goal in itself, then whatever we have done to contribute to that is great. But if we have 10 U20 All-Irelands and no senior, what has it been for?”

Both Cork and Tipperary have named unchanged teams for this evening’s Munster U20 final.

CORK: G Creedon (Kilshannig); C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D Phelan (Aghada), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg); A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Cashman (Millstreet); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), E Cooke (Ballincollig); C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), N Hartnett (Douglas); D Dorgan (Ballincollig), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Buckley (Newcestown).

TIPPERARY: C Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg); S Daly (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), T Condon (Clonmel Commercials), B McKeown (Moyle Rovers); E Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), B O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash), L Kennedy (Grangemockler Ballyneale); C Deeley (Clonmel Commercials), K Grogan (Cahir); C Cadell (JK Brackens), R Walsh (Fethard), J Holloway (Carrick Swans); M O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials), B Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).