Anton Tohill, son of Derry GAA great Anthony, selected for Aussie Rules debut

Anton Tohill is set to make his senior AFL debut for Collingwood this weekend.

Tohill, son of 1993 All-Ireland winning Derry great Anthony who played Australian Football himself in the early 90s with Melbourne before breaking his leg and returning home, signed up as a rookie in 2018 before agreeing a one-year extension at the end of last year.

The 200cm key defender has been impressing Collingwood coaches in Victorian Football League (reserve league) games and now starts in defence this Friday against Port Adelaide at the Marvel Stadium.

From one Irishman to another 🤝@Doiregaa boy Anton Tohill will make his AFL debut on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/V5jf07RFAZ — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) July 21, 2021

“He’s after a long journey from Ireland and he has worked really, really hard at his game. He is a 200cm supreme athlete with the ability to run and jump. He is worked hard on aerial craft and can play up forward as well as down back,” said Harvey.

“He was really emotional and he was delighted to get this opportunity. He has obviously come so far, as has Mark Keane who has also played a few games for us already, and they have got such respect around the playing group.

Harvs announces that Ginnivan and Tohill are making their debut. pic.twitter.com/n6KUpA23mM — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) July 21, 2021

“It was a great moment to see his reaction to that and the players' heartfelt feelings because they know how hard he has worked for this. They know how much he has sacrificed for this, as has Mark, to be here with us.

“He is a very smart individual and is a medical student in waiting when he gets back to Ireland.”

Harvey also reminisced down memory lane.

“He is from a great family grounding in Derry where he grew up. I was actually lucky enough actually to play against his father (Anthony) in the International Rules when he was captain of the Irish team in 1998. We are going back a while there. It is a long time ago.

“I just know that he had blonde hair and he was fast. The game was in Croke Park. We were not at our best but Anthony was running away from us easily! I was lucky to have a beer after the game and he was very upstanding as we know now with the family and Anton.”