Peter Keane 'would have concerns' about burnout if league-based championship voted through

Peter Keane fears inter-county footballers and county league game attendances will suffer if the GAA votes in a league-based All-Ireland championship later this year.

Keane is worried demands on players will be excessive and they won’t be able to perform optimally for their clubs in the latter part of the year.

“I think with the split season if you have a Munster championship very early, in February or March, and then you go into playing a National League game, I would have concerns that your county player would be absolutely and utterly spent by the time your club championship season would commence in July/August or September whenever that may happen.

“It sounds great but your inter-county player is going to be the meat in the sandwich. I’d have managed clubs, and I have young fellas playing club football, but it’s going to be so, so demanding of an inter-county player.

“Most panels have 35 or 36. I could see that spreading to 44 or 45 because you are going to need that back up because of knocks and things like that.

“I just think it would be hugely demanding and I think you would end up with a lot of injuries.”

Keane also senses basing the Championship on the current Allianz League could also have a negative impact on club league matches.

“No different to what happened maybe in the early 90s with the Premiership, where fellas tuned out going because there was a better fare on TV.”