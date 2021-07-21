November rain didn't fall heavier on Kerry, Peter Keane insists

It was a wary Peter Keane that spoke to the media prior to facing Cork last November and it’s a wary Keane that faces them now ahead of their next championship bout.

Only this time he is not being asked about how many of his young charges have yet to lose a championship game at any level to Cork or the possibility of Kerry’s seven-game unbeaten SFC run coming to an end. Both records have been expunged.

Instead, he is being asked to relive the nightmare. At this stage, he might be wondering how many more questions can be put to him about that fateful Sunday afternoon — he previously tackled claims that he had set up Kerry too defensively and criticism of his personnel choices — but such a cataclysmic result warrants further attention.

It’s often the case that inclement conditions, such as those in Páirc Uí Chaoimh that November afternoon, level the playing field and upset the better team. Think back to David Clifford’s spectacular goal attempt early in the second half — did the drudgery of the day call for a point to be taken instead?

Keane acknowledges the bad weather made things difficult but he won’t tolerate any suggestion Kerry were hampered more by it.

“I wouldn’t want the narrative to sound like that it (the conditions) mitigated against the better team. I wouldn’t like that narrative to come out but it was difficult, there’s no doubt about that. Like I said after the game, that applied to both teams. It’s just something you’ve got to get on with.

“We went into the game last year with a lot of work done, we won the league and things just didn’t go on the day and sometimes that happens. Obviously, you don’t want it to happen on a day when you have no back door, but it does, and it did. You try to rectify that for the week ahead.”

Just like David Clifford and Seán O’Shea were not released to speak to the media having picked up recent player of the month awards, captain Paul Murphy is not here to speak alongside Keane as he has done in the past. “It was just unavailability,” insists Keane.

Still, it feeds into the belief

Keane wants to smother the hype that might have followed them into last year’s game.

“It’s a Munster final, there’s never much in it” wouldn’t rank high in Keane’s list of overegged assessments but he mentions how the counties’ league positions were belied by the result nine months ago.

“It’s a Munster final, there’s never much in it. I wouldn’t pay a whole lot of attention to the divisions. If you apply the same logic to last year, it was Division 3 against Division 1 and I don’t think that matters a whole pile. These things take on a life of their own.

“Cork are strong all over the field, they got up from Division 3 last year, they maintained their status in Division 2 this year and they have done a lot of things right, so we are expecting a very tough challenge.”

In year three of the Keane reign, boys have turned into men under the supervision of Jason McGahan. The transformation in physique of Seán O’Shea was recently addressed on The Sunday Game. “I think we’ve a lot of work done with lads,” says the manager. “They have been young players, we introduced a lot of young players over a short period of time.

“I didn’t see The Sunday Game but I heard there was a picture before and after. When you’re looking at that, you’ve got to build players up. It takes time, they get a bit of experience, they become battle-hardened.

“It’s rare that you turn on a switch, bring a fella in and away he goes. Even when you’re introducing somebody into the panel, you’ve got to give them that bit of time to settle in and hope they don’t pick up injuries.”

Not that too many will be gain admission to Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday but Keane will be grateful for the noise they provide.

“I mentioned this about Tipperary, it was great to hear the crowd back and it would be great if we could have an even bigger crowd in Killarney. I think Jock Stein once said football is nothing without the fans, and that applies here as well.”