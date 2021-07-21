Orlagh Farmer: Cork using league final defeat to Dublin as motivation

Cork ladies footballer Orlagh Farmer says Cork will use their league final defeat to Dublin as motivation for the year ahead.

“We have used that game going in the championship, I think we put it up to them in the first league game but we were disappointed with the league final. We learned a lot from it and have used it as a motivating factor ahead of the championship games.

“Our intensity was good and we were happy with our work rate and with the short turnaround we have to put what we are learning into practice very fast. I think we have taken teams on board from the league and we are two championship games in now and thankfully we won both.

“We have a break now this week so it will be a tough training and one where we can put what we have learned from them into practice. We have some young players coming in so it's about getting the balance right at sessions.

“We will be working on getting the ball in quicker, working on our intensity, and trying to get more scores on the board as well. Work rate is always something I am big on and something you need in every game.

“Meath and Tipperary were tough games, especially playing in the heat last weekend. With Meath the intensity in the game was massive and with Tipp we needed to be focused from the start. There is nothing between a lot of teams so focus from the start is vital.”

On a personal level it has been a busy year for Fermer and recently she had to 'defend' her PhD, which was based on the development of the Gaelic4Girls programme.

This means she had to present it on a three-hour call to show what her work was about and 'defend' it to those who were asking questions about it, in what was an oral exam on her research.

“I always say I was 'footballed' out of it when I was doing my PhD but I always remembered Eamonn Ryan saying to us to park everything when you come to training and forget about it and go out on the pitch and just train and enjoy it.

“Put that focus 100% on that training session and that's something I had to do with the PhD, when I went out to play or train just had to forget about it and concentrate on what I was doing at that time.”

- Orlagh Farmer was speaking as the Ladies Gaelic Football Association announced ZuCar as the association’s official Performance Partner. A four-year arrangement will also see the LGFA introduce the ZuCar Golden Boot and ZuCar Golden Glove awards