Ronan McCarthy rejects Munster final narrative: 'Kerry don’t have the monopoly on hurt'

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy insists Kerry “don’t have the monopoly on hurt”, rejecting the Munster final narrative centring around Peter Keane’s charges and their revenge mission for last November’s championship exit at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

McCarthy said Cork’s Munster final defeat to Tipperary last year means the visitors to Killarney this Sunday carry as much hurt and motivation into the provincial decider as their opponents.

Mickey Harte remarked on last week’s Irish Examiner GAA podcast that the hurt of last year’s extra-time Munster semi-final defeat to Cork - and the nature of how the game was decided - hasn’t sat well with Kerry, but McCarthy is adamant that storing a grievance isn’t exclusive to this Kerry team.

“They don’t have the monopoly on hurt,” said the Cork manager.

“Ourselves, we were really disappointed not to win Munster last year and there’s a huge motivation within this team to be successful – obviously a provincial championship is part of that.

“All teams have different motivations and hurt and everything else, and that’s for them to look after from their side.”

Cork are chasing a first Munster SFC title since 2012 and are also attempting to bridge a 26-year gap to the last occasion the county enjoyed a football championship win over Kerry on Kingdom soil.

While McCarthy’s panel is grossly shy on Munster medals (Mark Collins is the sole survivor from 2012), experience of thwarting Kerry in the championship is something they have in the locker.

The Cork manager said a victory over Kerry on Sunday will be “more difficult” to achieve than eight months ago, but backed his players to secure successive championship wins over their neighbours.

“Kerry are a quality side. I said the same thing about them last year, and that’s why we were really pleased to beat them.

“Cork hadn’t beaten a top-eight team in seven or eight years and not only did we beat a top-eight team but we beat a top-two team with real quality and over 90 minutes as well. That was a real feather in our cap, but the nature of it is that you have to go and do it again.

Sunday is a massive occasion, a fantastic team we’re playing against — that’s what we’re all involved for, to test ourselves against the best teams. And I think that we do have the quality to challenge all the best teams.

“The key thing last year - coming off the back of the previous two seasons where we had been trimmed in the ‘18 Championship by Kerry and Tyrone and relegated to Division 3 in 2019 - was to make sure the players got the message that the quality was still there.

“The message was - yes we had gone through a fairly difficult spell but we were coming out the other side and that we could do it.

“We did it. Can we do it again? We can. Will it be more difficult than it was last year? It will. But that is why we are here.”

Cork’s Munster semi-final wins this season and last were two fixtures dominated by a defence-first approach. And even though Kerry ran up tallies of 3-22 and 1-19 in their two championship outings this season, McCarthy is not sure if Sunday will be the open fare many are expecting.

The 1-11 and 1-8 Peter Keane’s side conceded in their quarter and semi-final wins is proof Sunday’s hosts won’t leave themselves exposed or without sufficient cover at the back, the Cork manager added.

“The top teams — Kerry, Dublin — are quite happy to bring 15 players back into their own half, if they need to. There is kind of a narrative out there that all the top teams play total football all of the time and that they leave themselves open at the back is quite the opposite.

“It could become a very cagey game, I don’t know. Sometimes games take on a life all of their own. Go back to the Munster final in 2018, there were goals flying in everywhere in the first 20 minutes. It was very helter-skelter, which probably didn’t suit us on the day. What I would say is, any top team isn’t going to leave themselves open at the back unduly.”

For Cork’s part, the manager wants his players to show the composure they lacked in the second-half of last year’s provincial decider defeat to Tipperary.

Now in his fourth season as manager, McCarthy said victory this weekend would represent “another step in the right direction for this group and for Cork football”.

“Ultimately, we want to be back at the top table and we want to be at the top of the top table.

Winning a Munster championship obviously isn’t an All-Ireland, but it’s certainly proof that you are heading in the right direction.