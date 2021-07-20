Six counties feature in Minor Hurling Team of the Year as Galway lead the way

Galway forward Liam Collins has been named the Minor Hurling Player of the Year for 2020
Galway's Liam Collins celebrates scoring a goal against Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 12:53
Stephen Barry

Galway forward Liam Collins has been named the Minor Hurling Player of the Year for 2020, while he and his Galway team-mates lead the way in the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year.

The Cappataggle dangerman picked up the man of the match award in the All-Ireland final after scoring 1-7 against Kilkenny, bringing his tally for the year to 3-14.

He is one of six Galway players named in the Team of the Year, which features representatives from six counties.

Galway players form the spine of the defence through Adam Nolan, Michael Walsh, and Tiernan Killeen, with Liam Leen in midfield, and Nolan's Kilnadeema Leitrim club-mate Colm Molloy joining Collins in the full-forward line.

Munster champions Limerick have three players selected, including the Doon pair of goalkeeper Tomás Lynch and centre-forward Adam English, as well as Shane O’Brien from Kilmallock.

Zach Bay Hammond, Joe Fitzpatrick, and Billy Drennan are the Kilkenny representatives, while there is one each from Tipperary, Offaly, and Westmeath.

Munster runners-up Tipp have Luke Shanahan featured, Leinster runners-up Offaly see championship top-scorer Lochlann Quinn picked, and Westmeath's leading scorer Eamonn Cunneen is recognised in midfield after their shock victory over Dublin.

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year 

1. Tomás Lynch (Limerick) 

2. Zach Bay Hammond (Kilkenny) 

3. Adam Nolan (Galway) 

4. Michael Walsh (Galway) 

5. Joe Fitzpatrick (Kilkenny) 

6. Tiernan Killeen (Galway) 

7. Luke Shanahan (Tipperary) 

8. Liam Leen (Galway) 

9. Eamonn Cunneen (Westmeath) 

10. Lochlann Quinn (Offaly) 

11. Adam English (Limerick) 

12. Billy Drennan (Kilkenny) 

13. Shane O’Brien (Limerick) 

14. Liam Collins (Galway) 

15. Colm Molloy (Galway) 

Family Notices