Six counties feature in Minor Hurling Team of the Year as Galway lead the way

Galway forward Liam Collins has been named the Minor Hurling Player of the Year for 2020, while he and his Galway team-mates lead the way in the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year.

The Cappataggle dangerman picked up the man of the match award in the All-Ireland final after scoring 1-7 against Kilkenny, bringing his tally for the year to 3-14.