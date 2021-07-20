Tipperary name unchanged side for Munster U20 semi-final clash with champions Cork

Tipperary have named an unchanged team for this evening's Munster U20 hurling semi-final against Cork (Semple Stadium, 7.30pm).

Management have kept faith with the 15 that started last week's 3-24 to 2-21 extra-time quarter-final win over Waterford.

That means there is again no place in the team for Devon Ryan and Jack Leamy who struck hugely influential tallies of 0-5 (0-2 frees) and 1-1 respectively when introduced during the win over Waterford.

The Cork team shows seven players who featured in the recent 2020 All-Ireland final win. They are full-back Daire O'Leary, corner-back Cormac O'Brien, centre-back Ciarán Joyce, the half-forward pair of Darragh Flynn and Brian Hayes, and the inside pair of Padraig Power and Jack Cahalane.

Tipperary (Munster U20HC v Cork): E Dunphy (St Mary’s); C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), F Purcell (Drom & Inch); C Whelan (Carrick Davins), K Maher (Borris-Ileigh), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers); M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), J Campion (Drom & Inch); D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), S Hayes (Kiladangan), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs); C Fogarty (Lorrha Dorrha), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), J Devanney (Borris-Ileigh).

CORK (Munster U20HC v Tipperary): C Wilson, (Newcestown); E Downey, (Glen Rovers), D O’Leary, (Watergrasshill), C O’Brien, (Newtownshandrum); E Twomey, (St Finbarr’s), C Joyce, (Castlemartyr), K Moynihan, (Na Piarsaigh); S Quirke, (Midleton), B O’Sullivan, (Kanturk); D Flynn, (Ballygiblin), D Hogan, (Sarsfields), B Hayes, (St Finbarr’s); R Cotter, (Blackrock), P Power, (Blarney), J Cahalane, (St Finbarr's).