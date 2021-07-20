Tipperary name unchanged side for Munster U20 semi-final clash with champions Cork

That means there is again no place in the team for Devon Ryan and Jack Leamy who struck hugely influential tallies when introduced during the win over Waterford
Tipperary's Kevin Maher will captain the side. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 10:06
Eoghan Cormican

Tipperary have named an unchanged team for this evening's Munster U20 hurling semi-final against Cork (Semple Stadium, 7.30pm).

Management have kept faith with the 15 that started last week's 3-24 to 2-21 extra-time quarter-final win over Waterford.

That means there is again no place in the team for Devon Ryan and Jack Leamy who struck hugely influential tallies of 0-5 (0-2 frees) and 1-1 respectively when introduced during the win over Waterford.

The Cork team shows seven players who featured in the recent 2020 All-Ireland final win. They are full-back Daire O'Leary, corner-back Cormac O'Brien, centre-back Ciarán Joyce, the half-forward pair of Darragh Flynn and Brian Hayes, and the inside pair of Padraig Power and Jack Cahalane.

Tipperary (Munster U20HC v Cork): E Dunphy (St Mary’s); C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), F Purcell (Drom & Inch); C Whelan (Carrick Davins), K Maher (Borris-Ileigh), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers); M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), J Campion (Drom & Inch); D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), S Hayes (Kiladangan), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs); C Fogarty (Lorrha Dorrha), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), J Devanney (Borris-Ileigh).

CORK (Munster U20HC v Tipperary): C Wilson, (Newcestown); E Downey, (Glen Rovers), D O’Leary, (Watergrasshill), C O’Brien, (Newtownshandrum); E Twomey, (St Finbarr’s), C Joyce, (Castlemartyr), K Moynihan, (Na Piarsaigh); S Quirke, (Midleton), B O’Sullivan, (Kanturk); D Flynn, (Ballygiblin), D Hogan, (Sarsfields), B Hayes, (St Finbarr’s); R Cotter, (Blackrock), P Power, (Blarney), J Cahalane, (St Finbarr's).

Hurling tactics: Tipperary learn lessons, but Limerick still masters of breaking ball

