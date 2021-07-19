Clare to face Cork in All-Ireland qualifier

Waterford face Galway in the second round of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship qualifiers.
Clare to face Cork in All-Ireland qualifier

Cork manager Kieran Kingston and selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan plan for a date against Clare.

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 09:06
Colm O’Connor

Clare will play Cork while Waterford face Galway in the second round of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship qualifiers.

Brian Lohan's Clare defeated Wexford in a first round qualifiers on Saturday and now face Kieran Kingston's Cork who were defeated by Limerick in a Munster semi-final earlier this month. 

The game is a repeat of the 2013 All-Ireland final which Clare won after a replay.

Waterford came through a hard-fought weekend qualifier win over Laois and face a Galway side still smarting from their Leinster championship exit at the hands of Dublin.

Fixture details of both games are expected later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, GAA President Larry McCarthy revealed that the Ulster Council have requested that their provincial final between Tyrone and Monaghan be played in Croke Park.  

The move is to ensure a larger attendance due to current covid crowd restrictions. 

He told RTE: “We have received a request from the Ulster Council to play Ulster final in Croke Park. That will be dealt with in the next day or two.”

More in this section

John Kiely celebrates after the game 18/7/2021 John Kiely: Limerick’s power-packed third quarter 'our strongest performance in five years'
Joey Wallace and Jonny Cooper 18/7/2021 Dublin weather Meath storm after Leinster semi-final scare
Donegal v Tyrone - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Declan Bonner on Michael Murphy red: To me, it wasn’t a sending off

Rossies' bleak year continues with relegation from Christy Ring

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices