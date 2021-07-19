Clare to face Cork in All-Ireland qualifier

Clare will play Cork while Waterford face Galway in the second round of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship qualifiers.
Brian Lohan's Clare defeated Wexford in a first round qualifiers on Saturday and now face Kieran Kingston's Cork who were defeated by Limerick in a Munster semi-final earlier this month.
The game is a repeat of the 2013 All-Ireland final which Clare won after a replay.
Waterford came through a hard-fought weekend qualifier win over Laois and face a Galway side still smarting from their Leinster championship exit at the hands of Dublin.
Fixture details of both games are expected later this afternoon.
Meanwhile, GAA President Larry McCarthy revealed that the Ulster Council have requested that their provincial final between Tyrone and Monaghan be played in Croke Park.
The move is to ensure a larger attendance due to current covid crowd restrictions.
He told RTE: “We have received a request from the Ulster Council to play Ulster final in Croke Park. That will be dealt with in the next day or two.”