U20 dual stars Hayes and Cahalane handed hurling starts

Less than a fortnight after being crowned All-Ireland U20 hurling champions, Cork begin the defence of their provincial and national titles with a Munster semi-final against Tipperary on Tuesday night.
Cork’s 16-year wait without an All-Ireland hurling title ended with a victory over Dublin in the delayed 2020 decider but there was little time for manager Pat Ryan to rest on his laurels.
Ryan is now chasing back-to-back crowns and the campaign begins with a stiff test in Thurles on Tuesday night.
Ryan named his side on Sunday night with Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane - who both featured for the Cork footballers in their stunning U20 win over Kerry last Thursday night - included in the starting fifteen.
However, Ryan must plan without Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly. Both players are ineligible to compete in this year's competition having featured for the Cork seniors in their Munster championship defeat to Limerick earlier this month.
Cork's clash with Tipperary is fixed for Semple Stadium, on Tuesday night at 7.30pm while Limerick play Clare in the opening semi-final on Monday night at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 8.05pm. Both games will be shown live by TG4.
Cathal Wilson, (Newcestown); Eoin Downey, (Glen Rovers), Dáire O Leary, (Watergrasshill), Cormac O’Brien, (Newtownshandrum); Ethan Twomey, (St Finbarr’s), Ciaran Joyce, (Castlemartyr), Kevin Moynihan, (Na Piarsaigh); Sam Quirke, (Midleton), Brian O Sullivan, (Kanturk), Darragh Flynn, (Ballygiblin), Daniel Hogan, (Sarsfields), Brian Hayes, (St Finbarrs); Robbie Cotter, (Blackrock), Padraig Power, (Blarney), Jack Cahalane, (St Finbarrs).
Cian Long, (Glen Rovers), Cillian O’Donovan, (Douglas), Conor O’Leary, (Ballincollig), Piaras O’Halloran, (Ballygarvan), Diarmuid Kearney, (Cobh), Micheál Mullins, (Whitechurch), Luke Horgan, (Glen Rovers), Ben Cunningham, (St Finbarr’s), Sean Desmond, (Watergrasshill).