Declan Bonner on Michael Murphy red: To me, it wasn’t a sending off

Declan Bonner on Michael Murphy red: To me, it wasn’t a sending off

Donegal's Michael Murphy after being sent off. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 20:11
Declan Bogue

Donegal manager Declan Bonner registered his disapproval of the decision to send Michael Murphy off, but stopped short of heavily criticising match referee Joe McQuillan.

“Without having had a chance to look at it, to me, it wasn’t a sending off,” said Bonner.

“I chatted with Michael, and he’s very disappointed. Some days decisions go for you.

“Today, I think Joe got a number of decisions wrong, but I’m not going to blame the referee for it.

“These things happen in championship football. It’s frustrating from our point of view because it was always going to leave us with an uphill task.”

He added about his captain: “Michael owes Donegal football nothing. Michael has been an absolute leader and has been absolutely immense in the time he has been playing for Donegal. It was frustrating for him, no doubt. He was very frustrated that he got the card at the time.”

When Bonner succeeded Rory Gallagher in late 2017, he was handed a four-year arrangement. It started well with two Ulster titles and was followed by defeat in the final to Cavan last winter, and now his first defeat to Tyrone.

He said about his immediate future: “It’s not time to talk about it or look at it. It’s frustrating. We’ll sit down and lick our wounds over the next couple of days, and we’ll see after that.

“It’s disappointing. I’ve been involved in championship football for a long time. There is no worse feeling than being involved in a losing dressing room. That’s part and parcel of it.”

More in this section

Cork SFL round-up: St Finbarr's and Clonakilty advance to final Cork SFL round-up: St Finbarr's and Clonakilty advance to final
Derry v Kerry - 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final Kerry manager James Costello: 'We lost and we take our beating. There is no blaming anyone'
Darragh Malone celebrates at the final whistle 18/7/2021 Daniel Flynn masterclass steers Kildare back to Leinster final
#ulster gaa#gaelic football
Joey Wallace and Jonny Cooper 18/7/2021

Dublin weather Meath storm after Leinster semi-final scare

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices