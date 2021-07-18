Declan Bonner on Michael Murphy red: To me, it wasn’t a sending off

Donegal manager Declan Bonner registered his disapproval of the decision to send Michael Murphy off, but stopped short of heavily criticising match referee Joe McQuillan.

“Without having had a chance to look at it, to me, it wasn’t a sending off,” said Bonner.

“I chatted with Michael, and he’s very disappointed. Some days decisions go for you.

“Today, I think Joe got a number of decisions wrong, but I’m not going to blame the referee for it.

“These things happen in championship football. It’s frustrating from our point of view because it was always going to leave us with an uphill task.”

He added about his captain: “Michael owes Donegal football nothing. Michael has been an absolute leader and has been absolutely immense in the time he has been playing for Donegal. It was frustrating for him, no doubt. He was very frustrated that he got the card at the time.”

When Bonner succeeded Rory Gallagher in late 2017, he was handed a four-year arrangement. It started well with two Ulster titles and was followed by defeat in the final to Cavan last winter, and now his first defeat to Tyrone.

He said about his immediate future: “It’s not time to talk about it or look at it. It’s frustrating. We’ll sit down and lick our wounds over the next couple of days, and we’ll see after that.

“It’s disappointing. I’ve been involved in championship football for a long time. There is no worse feeling than being involved in a losing dressing room. That’s part and parcel of it.”