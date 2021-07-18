Dublin weather Meath storm after Leinster semi-final scare

Leinster SFC semi-final: Dublin 2-16 Meath 1-13

It's hardly SOS territory, and they're ultimately through to their 11th consecutive Leinster SFC final, but this was a genuine fright for Dublin. Something they haven't experienced in their province for the guts of a decade.

Leading by 11 points after a second-quarter blitzkrieg, another big Dublin win over Meath to match the 2019 and 2020 Leinster final demolition jobs beckoned.

Then the strangest thing happened, a Meath revival. A 1-4 burst from the Royals ignited the game and, without being overly dramatic, perhaps the entire Championship.

Meath would get within a goal of Dublin late on and while the six-in-a-row All-Ireland holders held on to qualify for an August 1 final against Kildare, they looked far from invincible.

Jack O'Connor and the Lilies will take great heart from this. So will Kerry and Mayo supporters.

First-half goals from Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan ultimately hauled Dublin through though in the continued absence of captain Stephen Cluxton.

Late points from Brian Fenton, Costello, and Kilkenny were also crucial as Dublin halted Meath's fightback with a strong finale.

Just like last November's provincial final, Meath created and wasted early goal chances and were ultimately made to pay a high price.

It was the 2010 champions that required the fast start and, trailing by just a point, they worked a clever early move that left Jordan Morris in a one-on-one.

But he was thwarted by Evan Comerford and what looked like a foul then on Bryan McMahon wasn't given, allowing Dublin to clear and steal a Cormac Costello score.

Morris had another possible goal chance just before the water break when picked out with a terrific diagonal delivery from Cathal Hickey but could only fashion a point.

They needed a goal because already there were signs that they were in trouble at the opposite end - Dublin opening their goal account in the 13th minute with relatively little effort.

Cormac Costello fired home from the penalty spot after Fenton had exploited a giant hole in the Meath defence to run through, drawing the foul off Mathew Costello.

Dublin led 1-4 to 0-4 at the water break and effectively put the game to bed with an unanswered 1-6 in the second quarter, O'Callaghan slaloming through for their second goal.

Dublin led 2-11 to 0-6 at half-time and looked to be cruising but everything suddenly went against them in a disastrous third quarter.

Mathew Costello's 37th-minute goal got Meath's blood pumping and points then from Jordan Morris and Joey Wallace got them dreaming of a famous win.

The gap was down to three with two minutes to go, 2-13 to 1-13, but Meath couldn't push on. A moral victory though, for what that's worth.

Dublin scorers: C Costello (1-4, 1-0 pen), C O'Callaghan (1-3), C Kilkenny (0-5), D Rock (0-2, 1 free), P Small and B Fenton (0-1 each).

Meath scorers: M Costello (1-2, 0-1f); J Morris (0-3, 1 free); E Wallace and J Wallace (0-2 each); B McMahon, C O'Sullivan, T O'Reilly (1 free) and J McEntee (1 45) (0-1 each).

Dublin: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, S McMahon; J McCarthy, J Cooper, B Howard; B Fenton, P O Cofaigh Byrne; P Small, C O'Callaghan, N Scully; D Rock, C Kilkenny, C Costello.

Subs: T Lahiff for O Cofaigh Byrne (h/t); S Bugler for P Small (51); C Basquel for Rock (62); C Murphy for McMahon (74).

Meath: H Hogan; S Lavin, C McGill, D Keogan; C Hickey, S McEntee, F Reilly; B Menton, P Harnan; E Wallace, B McMahon, N Scully; J Wallace, C O'Sullivan, J Morris.

Subs: R Jones for Reilly (29); T O'Reilly for McMahon (h/t); J McEntee for Hickey (55); E Devine for Costello (59); J Conlon for Wallace (65).

Ref: C Lane (Cork).