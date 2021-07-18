Limerick complete hat-trick of Munster titles with stunning 15-point comeback against Tipperary

Limerick 2-29 Tipperary 3-21

Limerick have become the first team to complete the Munster SHC three-in-a-row in 32 years after completing a stunning 15-point turnaround in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A stunning opening half by Tipperary which saw them finish 10 points up ultimately amounted to nothing as the All-Ireland champions devoured them in the third quarter and capped off the win with a Kyle Hayes goal at the start of the final quarter.

Limerick outscored Tipperary 1-10 to Jake Morris’s solitary point in the 18 minutes after half-time. Aaron Gillane was fortunate to remain on the field for lashing out similar to how he did here against Seán O’Donoghue three years ago but Limerick were only counting scores, not blessings. It was Gillane who forced a great save from Barry Hogan in the 45th minute only for Seamus Flanagan to avail of the rebound.

Limerick cancelled out Tipperary’s advantage in the 52nd minute when Gillane punished a foul on Gearóid Hegarty and tagged on another two points to lead at the second water break, 1-22 to 2-17.

Just like Tipperary did after the first water cessation, Limerick pounced for a goal, Kyle Hayes bringing his championship total to three with a powerful run and deft finish to rapturous applause from the Limerick following. Mark Kehoe registered a third goal for Tipperary in additional time but it was of no consequence other than reducing his team’s arrears.

Appropriate given the weather, Tipperary were blistering in the opening half. Hungrier and boasting a better touch, they feasted on Limerick’s puck-outs while their movement off the ball would have delighted coach Eamon O’Shea.

Morris set the tone in the fourth minute when Seamus Callanan broke down a long puck-out and bulged the net. Even at that early stage, Jason Forde was looking the part, showing great hands in the 11th minute to put Tipperary four points up.

Despite a series of wides, that remained Tipperary’s leading margin at the first water break, 1-8 to 0-7, and on the resumption, John O’Dwyer had beaten Nickie Quaid again and once more it came from a Barry Hogan puck-out that was broken down and onrushing O’Dwyer seized his opportunity.

Limerick looked shell shocked and found themselves 10 behind on the half-hour mark after Tipperary hit them for a string of four scores, Forde providing two of them. Gillane and Dan Morrissey were introduced by the break but the 10-point difference remained on the turnaround, 2-16 to 0-12.

Scorers for Limerick: T. Morrissey (1 free), A. Gillane (4 frees) (0-6 each); S. Flanagan (1-3); P. Casey (0-5); D. Byrnes (0-4, 2 frees, 1 65), G. Hegarty (0-3); K. Hayes (1-0); C. Lynch, D. Reidy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (0-11, 3 frees, 1 65); J. O’Dwyer (1-2); J. Morris (1-2); M. Kehoe (1-0); D. McCormack, S. Callanan, S. Kennedy, W. Connors, R. Maher, M. Breen (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, R. English, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; W. O’Donoghue, D. O’Donovan; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch. T. Morrissey; P. Casey, G. Mulcahy, S. Flanagan.

Subs for Limerick: A. Gillane for G. Mulcahy, T. Morrissey for R. English (temp) (both 31); D. Reidy for D. O’Donovan (65); C. Boylan for T. Morrissey (66); P. Ryan for S. Flanagan (68); R. Hanley for C. Lynch (70).

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan; P. Maher, C. Barrett, B. Heffernan; S. Kennedy, B. Maher, R. Maher; D. McCormack, A. Flynn; M. Breen, J. Forde, N. McGrath; J. Morris, S. Callanan (c), J. O’Dwyer.

Subs for Tipperary: W. Connors for A. Flynn (52); M. Kehoe for N. McGrath, N. O’Meara for J. O’Dwyer, N. O’Meara for D. McCormack (all 56); B. McGrath for B. Heffernan (59).

Referee: P. O’Dwyer (Carlow).