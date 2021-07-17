Experienced Westmeath land Joe McDonagh Cup title

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Westmeath 2-29

Kerry 1-24

Westmeath claimed their first Joe McDonagh Cup title following victory over Kerry at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

The winners - inspired by seasoned campaigner Davy Glennon, midfielder Robbie Greville and an inside line of Niall Mitchell, Niall O’Brien, and Ciarán Doyle - were much more potent in attack against a Kerry side who were overly reliant on Padraig Boyle for scores.

After an even enough first quarter when Westmeath and Kerry traded scores, the Midlanders showed their class in the final five minutes of the half scoring 1-3 without reply to move eight clear at halftime, retiring 2-16 to 0-14 in front.

Barry Mahony gave Kerry an early lead with a well-worked point from a Shane Conway assist. But Westmeath struck back within a minute when Greville sent Niall Mitchell through and he rattled the Kerry net.

The rampaging Glennon then added a point and one feared the worst for the Kingdom. But Kerry weathered the storm and hit back with two points from Shane Conway, the latter a sideline cut.

The Doyle twins then added two points as Westmeath moved three clear but scores from a Conway free and a Daniel Collins effort from play reduced the deficit to a point.

But Westmeath continued to be clinical as three points from Niall O’Brien, Aonghus Clarke and Davy Glennon saw them move 1-6 to 0-6 clear.

Padraig Boyle and Barry Mahony reduced the deficit before Glennon and Shane Nolan swapped scores as Westmeath led 1-7 to 0-9 at the water break.

After Padraig Boyle leveled the contest for the first and only time, Westmeath assumed complete control in the middle third. Points from Joey Boyle, Robbie Greville and Niall Mitchell saw the Lake men move three clear and though Kerry matched them score for score until the 30th minute when Westmeath led 1-14 to 0-14.

Then the winners hit a purple patch that blew Kerry away with points from Mitchell and Glennon and then the killer goal from Ciarán Doyle which put them 2-16 to 0-14 clear.

Kerry added 1-10 in the second half (Westmeath also added 0-13) but realistically the tie was decided. Kerry despite 1-3 from Mikey Boyle and three points from Cian Hussey could never get closer than five points.

Silverware aside, Westmeath will also play in the Leinster Championship next year while it is back to the drawing board for the Kingdom.

Scorers for Westmeath: N Mitchell ( 1-4), K Doyle ( 0-6, 3 frees), C Doyle (1-2), D Glennon 0-5), R Greville ( 0-4) N O’Brien, A Clarke, D McNicholas ( 2frees) 0-2 each), A Craig and J Boyle ( 0-1 each)

Scorers for Kerry: P Boyle (0-7, 4 frees), M Boyle 1-3, S Conway (0-4, 3 frees, 1 S/L), C Hussey (0-3), S Nolan and B Mahony (0-2 each), C O’Keeffe, J Diggins, and D Collins (0-1 each), Teams:

KERRY: J B O’Halloran; E Leen, E Murphy, C O’Keeffe; J Diggins, F Mackessy, T O’Connor; P O’Connor, S Nolan; M Boyle, D Collins, B Mahony; P Boyle, S Conway, C Hussey.

Subs: M Leane for P OConnor (h/t), B Murphy for T OConnor (43), M OConnor for B Mahony (54)

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; D Egerton, T Gallagher, C Shaw; A Craig, T Doyle, A Clarke; C Boyle, R Greville; D Glennon, K Doyle, J Boyle; C Doyle, N Mitchell, N O’Brien.

Subs: S Clavin for C Boyle (49), J Coll for C Doyle (54), D McNicholas for K Doyle (61), S Williams for N O’Brien (66), D Clinton for J Boyle (70)

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)