Watch Monaghan’s four first-half goals against Armagh

Goals win games must have been the Monaghan mantra before they faced Armagh in this afternoon's Ulster SFC semi-final at Páirc Esler.
Within four minutes their strategy sprung into action and over the next 30 minutes they showed little mercy to Kieran McGeeney's troops.
First up was Conor McManus who sidefooted goalkeeper Shea Magill for the game’s opening goal.
Debutant goalkeeper Magill mishit his kick out and Monaghan reaped the rewards with Jack McCarron almost walking the ball into an empty net.
McCarron turned provider for Monaghan’s third goal, doing all the hard work before setting up Micheal Bannigan for an easy finish at the edge of the square.
Next up was Darren Hughes who finished a flowing team move with the Armagh defence marked absent.
