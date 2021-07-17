Watch Monaghan’s four first-half goals against Armagh

Watch Monaghan’s four first-half goals against Armagh

Michael Bannigan of Monaghan after scoring his side's third goal against Armagh. Monaghan led 4-9 to 0-14 at the interval

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 16:50
Colm O’Connor

Goals win games must have been the Monaghan mantra before they faced Armagh in this afternoon's Ulster SFC semi-final at Páirc Esler.

Within four minutes their strategy sprung into action and over the next 30 minutes they showed little mercy to Kieran McGeeney's troops. 

First up was Conor McManus who sidefooted goalkeeper Shea Magill for the game’s opening goal.

Debutant goalkeeper Magill mishit his kick out and Monaghan reaped the rewards with Jack McCarron almost walking the ball into an empty net.

McCarron turned provider for Monaghan’s third goal, doing all the hard work before setting up Micheal Bannigan for an easy finish at the edge of the square.

Next up was Darren Hughes who finished a flowing team move with the Armagh defence marked absent.

More in this section

Sadhbh O'Leary shoots on goal 17/7/2021 Scally and O'Leary too hot for Tipperary
Clare v Wexford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 Davy Fitzgerald blasts lies about him and his family as an 'absolute and utter disgrace'
Shane Bennett and Ian Kenny tackle Willie Dunphy 17/7/2021 Déise forced to dig deep against brave Laois
Lorraine Bray and Deirbhla Savage 17/7/2021

Cool Carton edges Waterford past determined Down

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices