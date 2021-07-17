Sure, there might have been some in Donegal hoping that Ronan McNamee’s red card from the Cavan win would have stood up, but the latest instalment of this local rivalry is all the better with the inclusion of a key ingredient.

A few years back, McNamee talked about life on edge of both counties prior to Tyrone beating Donegal in the 2016 Ulster final.

“I grew up wearing a Donegal shirt. And if you search our house you will still find the odd one about it.”

His mother Anne Daly was from a little part of the world called Doochary, between Glenties and Dungloe, Brian Friel country.

He added: “Mammy used to tell me to ask all the other boys in Aghyaran, ‘How many All-Irelands have youse?’ back when Donegal had one and Tyrone had none.”

In some ways, Donegal football has always used Tyrone as the yardstick. Hemmed in by Leitrim and Sligo to the south, and Fermanagh for a short stretch of their eastern frontier, they shared their largest border with Tyrone. When Donegal won their first Ulster title in 1972 with Brian McEniff as player-manager, it was Tyrone they beat in the finals through an inspired Joe Winston.

A year later was the ‘Battle of Ballybofey’ when Donegal forward Neilly Gallagher required instant surgery in Letterkenny Hospital to save his eye after a belt from a Tyrone defender.

And so they went, taking chunks out of each other, whole Tyrone chalked up the wins. It fed into a folklore that Jim McGuinness examined in his autobiography, Until Victory Always.

“I told the boys about a particular day that always stuck with me playing U21 football with Donegal,” he wrote.

“Hughie McClafferty was manager and we had a good team. He had me at full forward. I had been minor the year before. We were playing Tyrone in Castlederg and from the beginning they were in our faces, mouthing and intimidating us. They marked tightly and they did anything to put you off — stamping on toes, pawing at you. They played on the front foot and made us react to them. It was effective because it spreads a message. They looked the part, with their white jerseys and white socks. They carried themselves with a real sense of certainty and an attitude that let us know: ‘We are Tyrone. Youse ... are nobody.’

“Early in that match, the ball came into the square, and I ended up on the ground going after it. The man marking me put his foot on my face before I had a chance to get up, and he turned the ball of his foot, so I was left with a ring of studs circling my eye.

“I was marked and cut, and probably a bit shocked. The referee did nothing. He either didn’t see or pretended he didn’t. The full-back just laughed.”

So when he became manager and was able to set the tone for further meetings, McGuinness piled all that hurt into an explosive cocktail that his players consumed, and vowed vengence.

Since 2011 when Donegal turned the tables, every game has carried a real spite.

While Tyrone could explain away their 2012 defeat being down to small margins — Paul Durcan’s big toe deflecting a Martin Penrose shot onto the post in the dying stages — they had no comfort the year after.

Mickey Harte had procured Niall Morgan from Dungannon Swifts, and in the league game he saved a penalty from Michael Murphy and nailed three long-range frees to win 1-13 to 0-12.

After the game, the Donegal set-up were incensed that Karl Lacey — injured for the game — had been spat on while going down the tunnel.

By the time they got to Ballybofey for the championship, Sean Cavanagh talked about coming up on the bus and getting a real sense of ‘Welcome To Hell.’

When Morgan went to address his frees from distance, McGuinness had his tallest players constantly encroaching on his space, all with their hands raised and verbals flying. Morgan missed a series of attempts, and Donegal prevailed.

A 2015 clash will be remembered for Tyrone forward Stephen O’Neill running as hard as he could at Neil McGee in possession, but he — another man from close to the county border — succeeded in wrecking himself as he bounced off McGee.

The remnants still remain from those games.

Last week, McGee was asked after the game who he would have a big hit lined up for.

“There will be no flattening next week,” he said, not even a half-grin playing on his lips. It’s too tight for loose chat.

McGee’s job on Conor McKenna in Ballybofey last year was immense before he had to go off injured at half time.

Coming into the game, McKenna was in sensational form.

McGee softened him up, and he had little involvement throughout.

In 10 seasons up to now, they have met nine times in the championship. Donegal have won six of them, Tyrone have won three.

It means everything. And it has never meant more.