Hyland’s decision to step down follows the recent resignations of Mike Quirke, Pádraic Davis, and Paddy Tally from their respective posts
Terry Hyland steps down as Leitrim manager after Mayo drubbing

Former Leitrim manager Terry Hyland before the Connacht SFC defeat to Mayo last week. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 17:08
Eoghan Cormican

Leitrim is the latest county to be on the lookout for a new senior football manager after Terry Hyland ended his three-year term in charge.

Hyland’s decision to step down follows the recent resignations of Mike Quirke, Pádraic Davis, and Paddy Tally from their respective posts in Laois, Longford, and Down.

Leitrim exited the championship last weekend when suffering a 5-20 to 0-11 hammering at the hands of Mayo.

Hyland oversaw just one championship win during his three seasons at the helm, that a first-round qualifier victory over Wicklow in 2019. Leitrim secured promotion to Division 3 the same year, but returned to the League’s basement tier 12 months later.

“We wish to express our eternal gratitude to Terry and his entire backroom team for the professional, wholehearted, and energetic manner in which they have carried out their respective duties to the team and all associated with it over the past three seasons,” said a Leitrim GAA statement.

“In his first year in charge, Terry oversaw the Allianz League promotion to Division 3 and a rare appearance in a Croke Park final which gave Leitrim GAA, its players, and supporters the biggest lift since the days of 1994.

“Over what has been the most difficult sixteen months in living memory since the onset of the Covid pandemic, Terry and his management team managed to navigate our players through difficult times for all concerned, while always respecting and abiding by the various levels of restrictions that we have experienced across these unprecedented times. Progress was inevitably affected by the huge disruptions that this caused to all involved.”

