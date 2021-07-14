Connacht U20 FC: Late flourish sees Roscommon over the line

ROSCOMMON 4-13 SLIGO 2-12

Despite playing much the better football for long stretches, Roscommon had to endure a few nervous moments before finally coming through Wednesday night’s U20 clash with Sligo at Dr Hyde Park, eventually prevailing thanks to injury time goals from Jason Doory and James Fitzpatrick.

It should never have come to that for the home side, who offered a far more potent attacking threat throughout. They scored three points in the opening five minutes and looked set to kick on and win well.

However a string of missed goal chances, including one world-class save from Keelan Harte, meant it was just 0-6 to 0-3 after 25 minutes, with Sligo yet to kick a wide.

Two points in a row, followed by a fortunate bounce and a sharp reaction flick to the net by Fitzpatrick made it 1-8 to 0-3 at half time and while Sligo were improved after the break, kicking three of the next four points, a stunning run and finish to the roof of the Sligo net by Ronan Garvin seemed to kill the tie with over 20 minutes still to play.

That mindset seemed to seep through to the Roscommon players as they seemed happy to kill the tempo of the game and trade points with Sligo, up until a stunning strike from centre back Seán Carroll was followed by points from Aaron Perry and Oisín Flynn to reduce the lead to four.

It took a very clever dummy and finish from Jason Doory in stoppage time to settle Sligo nerves and then Fitzpatrick again palmed a ball to the net with the next play, meaning Joseph Keaney’s blistering shot to the top corner of the Roscommon net with the last kick of the game was a mere consolation.

Scorers for Roscommon: J Fitzpatrick 2-2, D Cregg 0-4 (0-3f), A McDermott, B O’Carroll (0-2f) 0-3 each, R Garvin & J Doory 1-0 each, C Walsh 0-1.

Scorers for Sligo: L Deignan 0-5 (0-3f, 0-1 45), S Carroll, J Keaney 1-0 each, O Flynn 0-3f, C O’Reilly, J Davitt, G Duffy, A Perry 0-1 each.

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; C Lohan, C Walsh, D Gaughan; P Gavin, T Crean, C Glennon; K Doyle, R Garvin; R Dolan, D Cregg, D Heneghan; J Fitzpatrick, B O’Carroll, A McDermott.

Subs: R Fallon for Heneghan (28), J Doory for Cregg (48), G Murray for Lohan (48), J Lohan for Glennon (52), S Trundle for Gaughan (56).

SLIGO: K Harte; M Walsh, T Gilligan, C McKeon; C O’Reilly, S Carroll, J Lavin; M Clavin, F O’Donnell; C Finn, L Deignan, J Keaney; G Duffy, O Flynn, J Davitt.

Subs: A Perry for Lavin (22), B Callaghan for O’Donnell (38), J Davis for Duffy (45), L Casserly for Deignan (55).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).