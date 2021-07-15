Grace Walsh: All-Ireland Camogie Championship has never been stronger

Kilkenny All-Star Grace Walsh reckons the All-Ireland camogie championship has never been as competitive.

Holders and newly crowned league champions Kilkenny begin their title defence on Saturday with a Group 3 trip to Sixmilebridge to face Clare.

They’ll play Westmeath then a week later and wrap up their group campaign against rivals Galway on July 31.

Kilkenny and Galway have contested the last two All-Ireland and league finals though Kellogg’s GAA Cul Camps ambassador Walsh says the overall field is as strong as she’s seen it.

“This is my 11th year on the panel and I would definitely say that things have improved for so many teams,” said the versatile midfielder.

“It’s not just a top two, three or four — there are a lot more teams at a very high level.

“When I started out first, I was a sub coming on and Wexford were the top team. I hardly even knew about the other teams!

“The last two or three years, the development across the board has been massive. Camogie teams are getting some of the things that our male counterparts were getting; good strength and conditioning, nutrition, a lot of focus on sports psychologists, the whole lot really.

“The opportunity is there now to avail of all those things and of course teams are improving as a result.”

It’s Clare first up this Saturday and Walsh is focusing principally on turning in a good performance herself.

“I haven’t been playing as well as I can but things are improving. It’s just a case of stop overthinking it and stop overcomplicating it and just focus on the basics. Hopefully then things will improve.”

