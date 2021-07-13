Connacht final between Galway and Mayo to take place at Croke Park

Sunday week’s Galway-Mayo Connacht SFC final will take place in Croke Park as a means of accommodating more supporters.

Due to take place at Elvery’s MacHale Park, Mayo have given up home advantage for the clash with their neighbours. The pitch in Castlebar is shortly due to be relaid.

It means 18,000 or more supporters will be able to watch the game at GAA HQ. For Mayo’s win over Leitrim in Castlebar last Sunday, the Covid capacity was set at 3,000.

A statement from the Connacht Council read: “Following a meeting of the Connacht GAA Management Committee (Tuesday) evening, the decision has been taken to stage the Connacht Senior Football Final between Mayo and Galway on Sunday the 25th July in Croke Park.

“Due to current Covid restrictions, had the game been held in Elvery’s MacHale Park the crowd would only have been 3,600 so the game has been moved to Croke Park to accommodate 18,000 supporters on the day.”

Although Mayo under James Horan enjoys an impressive record against Galway in Championship football, the county’s results in Castlebar have been inconsistent. It is believed Mayo will still be owed a home game the next time the pair square off in a knock-out senior provincial game.

The Munster Council are facing the possibility of only 2,300 being able to attend Sunday week’s Munster SFC final between Kerry and Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium.

It had been hoped up to 6,000 people could be facilitated but that is now considered unlikely.

Having owed Cork a number of games as Páirc Uí Chaoimh was under reconstruction and fulfilling their home-away arrangement, Kerry are keen for their game to go ahead in Killarney. The idea of Kerry and Cork supporters travelling to Dublin in large numbers would also appear remote.