Gaelic Football Show: A real game in Ballybofey and a philosophical debate on ‘defensive’ play

Mickey Harte joins Oisín McConville and Paul Rouse to discuss the weekend's championship action. And hammer out the difference between defensive play and good defending
Mickey Harte joins Oisín McConville and Paul Rouse on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast, with Renault Ireland

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 14:11

The GAA Podcast

