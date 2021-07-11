Legal eagle Feargal Logan mulls over appealing Ronan McNamee red card

Tyrone are likely to seek a personal hearing for full-back Ronan McNamee early this week in a bid to get his red card overturned ahead of Sunday’s Ulster semi-final.

McNamee was sent off by David Gough 55 minutes into Tyrone’s win over outgoing champions Cavan in Healy Park on Saturday for lifting his hands into the face of Conor Brady, seconds after another skirmish had led to McNamee’s fellow defender Michael McKerrnan picking up a yellow.

Before becoming Tyrone joint-manager, Omagh-based solicitor Feargal Logan used to represent Tyrone and countless other clubs and counties in their disciplinary issues with the Central Hearings Committee, Central Appeals Committee, and the Disputes Resolution Authority.

If he’s not careful he could find himself double-jobbing this week.

“Well if we can find some man who knows anything about the GAA rulebook we might have a look at it! Seriously, I haven’t seen it yet really so I need to look at it. It needs to be judged on its own merits.

“We will see how this week goes, there are channels within the Association to deal with this quickly and expeditiously.

“We have a tight week here so maybe the earlier in the week we get that on, the better. We will look at it and study it.

“Nowadays there are plenty of angles so we will see exactly what happened and I am sure he will get the benefit of all the fair play that is in Croke Park.”

Tyrone came into the Ulster championship with many question marks hanging over them after that six-goal mauling by Kerry in the Division One semi-finals.

Logan admitted they had been “laid bare” in Killarney. Part of that can be explained by the fact Tyrone adhered strictly to the Covid-19 training protocols and had no collective training done prior to the league.

Since Killarney, there was rising confidence within the camp that their first proper bank of training would translate into a strong performance in Omagh.

“Everyone saw us exposed the last day out and we were sitting ducks a bit coming into this because Cavan were being talked down as well after their own league campaign,” Logan admitted. “You always scrutinise yourself most of all in defeats and it was a fairly graphic one.

“Everyone went back to base level and stripped away any thoughts we had.

“The most important thing we had was time, because we had four weeks training together, which we had never had. Before that, it was just league games every week.

“We knew things were going well but were afraid to say it too loud in case the whole thing backfired again.

“We were working hard, we worked our socks off on the training field and I’m just glad some of that showed up today.”

The sides were level five times in the first half and after 25 minutes Cavan led for the first and only time in the game at 0-7 to 0-6.

As the game wore on, Tyrone grew in confidence. They kicked 1-6 without reply either side of half time with Brian Kennedy’s goal squeezed home at the near post after 40 minutes the signal for them to push on and close it out.

Logan described Darren McCurry as “the consummate professional” after his brilliant 10-point haul. And the return of Cathal McShane, who came on and kicked 0-3 in his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in February 2020, was even more pleasing.

“Cathal had a long lonely trek for a year and a half,” added Logan. “He was edging to go even back in the league time but he did well today and got a few points and great for him, in particular, to be back on board after such a horrific injury.”