Cork end 16-year wait for All-Ireland hurling title with U20 success

Cork 2-19 Dublin 1-15

A particularly long and winding road finally took a turn for Cork on Saturday evening, as the county’s U20 hurlers won an All-Ireland title - the first for the Leesiders in the grade since 1998 and a first at any grade since 2005.

Cork had the upper hand on Dublin for almost the entire game, but a diagnosis of white line fever from the winning manager, Pat Ryan, probably accounts for the victors’ slightly stuttering finish. A goal in either half had Cork comfortably ahead before Luke McDwyer’s late, late goal for Dublin meant a finish that was a little closer than the winners would have liked.

Cork opened in dazzling form, despite having last played a game together two nights before Christmas. They had four points in the opening three minutes and added a goal following a mazy Alan Connolly run and a Padraig Power shot - Sean Twomey was on the edge of the square to flick home and make it 1-4 to 0-0 on eight minutes.

“Every team tries to have a good start,” said Cork boss Ryan afterwards.

Cork's Alan Connolly and Dublin's Andrew Dunphy. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

“Our lads are very sharp and we got a run on them at the start, I thought we should have been a few more up but we stuck in there.”

Liam Murphy had two good Dublin points but Shane Barrett, building on impressive form with the county seniors, and Colin O’Brien made it 1-6 to 0-2 at the first water break.

Dublin hit two points on the resumption from Murphy and Dara Purcell, but Cork hit three in a row to respond, O’Brien’s sideline cut the pick of them. Dublin had the last score of the half through Kevin Desmond but Cork were in control at the break 1-11 to 0-7.

Dublin were better on the restart, outscoring Cork 0-3 to 0-1 in the opening five minutes, Micheal Murphy pointing twice.

The sides then swapped scores, with Cork maintaining their lead - Dara Purcell made it 0-13 to 1-15 at the second water break. Cork were now relying on Ciaran Joyce’s impressive covering in the half-back line and the tireless work of Brian Roche around the middle of the field.

Darragh Power’s fine score made it a four-point game entering the final quarter but Brian Roche soloed through and set Padraig Power up for a fine Cork goal on 50 minutes - 2-16 to 0-14.

Dublin fought on, but that was the crucial score. With time almost up Dublin keeper Eddie Gibbons had a penalty but Luke McDwyer found the net from the rebound, leaving four points in it.

Cork's Padraig Power and Dublin's Andrew Dunphy. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Sub Jack Cahalane got a late point to settle Cork nerves after the men in red had struck a slew of wides, however.

We’re delighted with the way the lads played,” said Ryan.

“We probably feel there was more in the lads, we probably got a bit of white line fever towards the end, the same thing happened against Tipperary.

"In fairness to Dublin, they came at us in waves as well - they’re a very good side, and we knew they were a very good side, so we’re delighted to get the win, to get the victory.

“They’ve been the best players we’ve had at underage level for the last ten, fifteen years, and they deserved that victory today.”

In the blue corner, manager Paul O’Brien: “In fairness to Cork, for a team that hadn’t played a championship match in six months or whatever, they came out with all guns blazing, and that was the difference in the end, the way they start the game.

“And fair play to them, they brought a massive intensity to the game. They were a very well prepared team in fairness to them, and they won Munster.

“They performed, they were well set up, so fair play to them.”

Cork supporter Cyril Kavanagh during the game. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Scorers for Cork: P. Power (1-1); S. Twomey (1-0); D. Connery (2 frees), S. Barrett, A. Connolly (2 frees, 0-3 each); D. Flynn, T. O’Connell, C. O’Brien (1 sideline); B. Hayes (0-2 each); J. Cahalane (0-1).

Scorers for Dublin: L. Murphy (3 frees, 0-6); D. Purcell (0-4); L. McDwyer (1-0); M. Murphy (0-3); E. Gibbons (frees)(0-2); K. Desmond, D. Power (0-1 each).

CORK: E. Davis (St Catherines); C. O’Callaghan (c)(Dromtarriffe), E. Roche (Bride Rovers), A. Walsh-Barry (Carrigtwohill); D. Connery (Na Piarsaigh), C. Joyce (Castlemartyr), D. O’Leary (Watergrasshill); D. Flynn (Ballygiblin), T. O’Connell (Midleton); B. Roche (Bride Rovers), S. Barrett (Blarney), S. Twomey (Courcey Rovers); P. Power (Blarney), A. Connolly (Blackrock); C. O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown).

Subs: J. Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Brien (39); E. Carey for Twomey (41); B. Hayes (St Finbarr’s) for Connolly (50); S. O’Regan (Watergrasshill) for Flynn (54); Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for Barrett (56).

DUBLIN: E. Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes); T. Kinnane (Naomh Mearnog), A. Dunphy (St Brigids), A. Murphy (Lucan Sarsfields); E. O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcilles), K. Burke (Na Fianna), I. Ó hEithir (Ballinteer St John’s); M. Sweeney (St Vincent’s), D. Power (Fingallians); D. McBride (St Vincent’s), M. Murphy (Na Fianna), L. Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille); D. Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), K. Desmond (Ballyboden St Enda’s), L. Murphy (Cuala).

Subs: B Sheehy (Kilmacud Crokes) for Kinnane (blood, 8-11); D. Leavy (N. Olaf) for O’Donnell (39); C. Foley (Naomh Olaf) for Sweeney (45); L. McDwyer (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for McBride (49); B Sheehy (Kilmacud Crokes) for Kinnane (55); P. Linehan (Kilmacud Crokes) for Power (56).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).