Shane Ryan returns to Kerry team but no place for skipper Paul Murphy

Kerry captain Paul Murphy has failed to win back his starting place for Saturday's Munster SFC semi-final meeting with champions Tipperary in Thurles.
Rathmore's Murphy was replaced by Beaufort's Mike Breen for the Munster opener against Clare, and the latter keeps his place in an unchanged defensive sextet.
Murphy missed Kerry's final League game against Tyrone at home due to a family wedding and was an unused sub in the facile win over Clare.
Peter Keane and his management have brought Shane Ryan back into goals in place of Kieran Fitzgibbon. Ryan injured his ankle before Kerry's first Allianz League game against Galway in May and has been out of action since.
Spa's Dara Moynihan is also a notable absentee, having picked up a muscle strain in training. He is replaced in the Kerry attack by Dr Crokes' Micheal Burns who scored a goal against Clare after being introduced.
: S Ryan; B Ó Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; S O'Brien, S O'Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, M Burns, P Clifford.
K Fitzgibbon, A Spillane, T Morley, P Murphy, K Spillane, T Walsh, J Barry, G O'Sullivan, J Sherwood, P Kilkenny, D Shaw.