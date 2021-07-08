Mayo Covid scare, Tally leaves Down post

Mayo could be without a number of players for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Leitrim as a result of them being close contacts of a Covid case.
Unlike Sligo who handed Galway a walkover in last year’s semi-final due to a Covid outbreak, Mayo are not expected to forfeit the game in Castlebar.
However, they may be down some panel members who were deemed close contacts of a confirmed case.
Meanwhile, Paddy Tally’s time as Down senior football manager has come to an end following a board meeting on Thursday.
The former Tyrone coach took over in 2018. Down maintained their Division 2 status this season but were heavily beaten by Donegal in their Ulster SFC preliminary round game.