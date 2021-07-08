Mayo Covid scare, Tally leaves Down post

James Horan faces some absentees for Leitrim game due to 'close contact issue'
LEAVING: Paddy Tally who has stepped down as manager of the Down senior footballers.

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 22:54
John Fogarty

Mayo could be without a number of players for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Leitrim as a result of them being close contacts of a Covid case.

Unlike Sligo who handed Galway a walkover in last year’s semi-final due to a Covid outbreak, Mayo are not expected to forfeit the game in Castlebar.

However, they may be down some panel members who were deemed close contacts of a confirmed case.

Meanwhile, Paddy Tally’s time as Down senior football manager has come to an end following a board meeting on Thursday. 

The former Tyrone coach took over in 2018. Down maintained their Division 2 status this season but were heavily beaten by Donegal in their Ulster SFC preliminary round game.

Mayo could miss players deemed close contacts of Covid case 

