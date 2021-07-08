Up to 7,000 to attend Munster final

Sunday week’s Munster senior hurling final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be watched by a maximum of 7,000 supporters.

More than the combined crowds that attended the semi-finals in Semple Stadium (2,400) and LIT Gaelic Grounds (3,000), the increase for the Limerick-Tipperary game will be welcome news to the Munster Council, although they had hoped as many as 10,000 could attend.