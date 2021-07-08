Up to 7,000 to attend Munster final

Sunday week’s Munster senior hurling final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be watched by a maximum of 7,000 supporters.
More than the combined crowds that attended the semi-finals in Semple Stadium (2,400) and LIT Gaelic Grounds (3,000), the increase for the Limerick-Tipperary game will be welcome news to the Munster Council, although they had hoped as many as 10,000 could attend.
Croke Park will be cater for up to 18,000 for the Saturday week’s Leinster SHC final between Dublin and Kilkenny as well as the province’s senior football semi-final double header the following day.