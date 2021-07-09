How Billy Lee got Limerick footballers answering the phone again

As team doctor, Stephen Lucey has ridden sidecar with the Limerick senior footballers these last four seasons and their transformation has astounded him.

Coming from a frightful first season where everything seemed a fight for Billy Lee, from convincing players to play for their county to rowing with the county board about administration issues and post-match sustenance, things have become a lot easier largely due to the manager’s perseverance.

“Three years ago, Billy was making phone calls to players and multiples of them were not returning those calls or messages, not answering or turning him down,” recalls former defender Lucey who played under Lee when he was a selector with Liam Kearns. “You’re talking about 40 players here and that does include players who were retiring or travelling. Nevertheless, that was the number.

“Now that is no longer the case. Everybody who is good enough is there except Jamie Lee who is in Australia and Seán McSweeney who has gone playing soccer with Treaty United. They’d be additions to our forward line.

“Individually and collectively, I’ve watched the players and management mature and develop in so many facets. They’re in a really good place but this is a step up in class. Cork are in Division 2 and have quality in a lot of places, especially in the forwards. Limerick have to play very well and Cork have been a bit up and down. They can be not so good at times but then brilliant at others and for us to win we will have to have a really good day and we will need them to have a bad day. You also have to look at the hiding Cork gave Limerick a couple of years ago but there is no doubt Limerick have progressed since then.”

Lucey waxes lyrically about the quality of men, not just footballers, Lee has at his disposal. In joint captains Iain Corbett and Donal O’Sullivan, he has examples and beacons.

“Corbett is class. He’s a Rolls Royce of a footballer. He’s an excellent leader. Himself and Donal are fantastic leaders. I have huge admiration for the two of them. The way Corbett speaks at half-time, at the water breaks or just before they go out, it puts the hairs standing on the back of my neck and I nearly want to walk out the door but I’d probably pull my calf.”

A doctor like himself, Lucey has provided some advice to O’Sullivan about matters such as time management and the juggling of an immensely demanding profession with, as Corbett said recently, a pastime that can often feel like “a second full-time job”.

“I’d be close to Donie and I’d be chatting to him a lot even outside of football. He’d ask me one or two pieces especially when he was doing paediatrics, which was very busy. That was my pinch point at the start of 2006 when I started doing paeds. It was January and I was trying to play dual and I was so exhausted. I was falling asleep at work and come the evenings I was drowsy all the time, I was wrecked tired. I played the first round of the league against Roscommon and something had to give so I gave up the football.

“For Donie, he’s just picked my brain a couple of times and he would do that with other people too with regards to the team and matters about the team. Whatever I can offer, I hope to help. Donie is a very intelligent guy and I see a very bright future for him even when he’s finished playing in terms of coaching and management if he has time with the job.”