Donal O'Mahony: Cork now putting solid building blocks in place 

Cork’s regular involvement in All-Ireland minor and U20 hurling finals is a sure sign the county is “going in the right direction”.

That’s according to Cork U20 hurling selector Donal O’Mahony who believes victory in Saturday's All-Ireland decider would provide the momentum for a couple more titles to follow suit in the years ahead.

Stretching back to 2018, which was the last year of U21, Saturday represents Cork’s third consecutive All-Ireland final appearance at this age-grade.

Go back a year further to 2017 and Cork reached the concluding day of action in both the All-Ireland minor championship and the one-off All-Ireland U17 championship. The latter, which Cork won by beating Dublin, was organised on account of players born in 2000 losing out on their final year of minor as a result of the age-grade dropping from U18 to U17 from 2018 on.

This ability to reach final after final augurs well for the quality of hurler filtering through to the county’s senior set-up, said O’Mahony.

Indeed, six of Saturday's U20 panel - Shane Barrett, Daire Connery, Seán Twomey, Cormac O’Brien, Alan Connolly, and Darragh Flynn - are already part of Kieran Kingston’s set-up, with all bar Flynn seeing game-time during the recent National League.

“Anybody can get lucky, like a Leicester can win the Premiership once, and then you see teams that consistently get to semi-finals and finals every year, and that is what Cork are doing,” remarked O’Mahony, who previously served as senior selector during John Meyler’s tenure.

“This is the county’s third All-Ireland final appearance in a row at this grade, which shows we are going in the right direction. Just that small bit of confidence to win one. And I think, if we win one, that’ll give us the momentum to win a couple.

But whether we win or lose on Saturday, we have players going through to senior now who have contested three All-Ireland finals, they have beaten the Galways, the Tipperarys, the Limericks.

“A real building block for me, taking my bias out of it, is that Cork schools are doing really well in the Harty Cup (O’Mahony is vice-principal at Christian Brothers College). To be beating Ard Scoil Rís, Thurles CBS, and Nenagh CBS, then when they put on the Limerick or Tipperary jersey, if you are beating them at schools level it gives you that confidence and, hopefully, that follows on through. A lot of the ingredients are going in the right direction.”

Thus far, though, one valuable ingredient - All-Ireland silverware - has proven unattainable.

O’Mahony insisted there has been no mention within the group of Cork’s 23-year wait for All-Ireland glory at this age-grade or the absence of an All-Ireland underage title in the county since 2001.

“We don’t talk about the history, we don’t talk about the fact that we haven’t won an All-Ireland in I don't know how long because I think that seeps into the psyche.

“We are saying, if you win it, they’ll start talking about you then, so let’s not talk about what we haven’t done and what we haven’t won.

“Every time the seniors go out they talk about the lack of All-Ireland medals in their back pocket. You can’t do anything about that, but you can do something about it going forward and that’s the focus that you are the fellas that can change that.”

The selector was effusive in his praise of Cork GAA high performance manager Aidan O’Connell and the coordination he has brought about between the various Cork hurling panels. Aiding this joint-up approach is the “good relationship” and open lines of communication between the respective management teams.

“What we don’t want is an oasis where the minor team play a certain way and then they come into the U20s and play a totally different way and then they go into the seniors. There is good coordination and a good relationship between the minors, U20s, and seniors.”

O’Mahony added: “We were involved before and there used to be war with the U20 management and the seniors. That’s not a recipe for success. We have to be all rowing in the same direction, we all have to have the Cork hat on.

It is not about being selfish and it's just about us winning the All-Ireland and we’ll do whatever we can, it is about developing players for senior.