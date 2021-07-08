Zach Tuohy to play 100th AFL game for Geelong

Zach Tuohy will play his 100th game in the Geelong jumper this Saturday when he starts against Carlton at the MCG (7:35am Irish Time).
Tuohy who joined Carlton in 2010, played 120 games for the Melbourne-based club before making the switch to Geelong in 2017 where he is a mainstay in the Chris Scott’s side. The Laois man has played 14 of the 15 games that Geelong being involved in, only missing the opening game of the season He will be joined by Kerryman Mark O’Connor who re-joins the side after hamstring tightness ruled him out of last week’s 41-point win over Essendon. The Dingle man will be playing his ninth AFL game of the season.
Colin O’Riordan has been included in the matchday 26 for the Sydney Swans game against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday. It will be known on Friday if he will play any part in the game. The Swans who moved out of New South Wales a fortnight ago due to an outbreak of Covid-19 are due to travel back to Sydney after the game as they face city rivals GWS Giants.
The Tipperary man spoke earlier this week to Paul Rouse and Oisín McConville on the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Show about his adventures to and life in Australia & on his return for Tipperary's win in the Munster Football Final over Cork last winter.
After impressing Brisbane coaches earlier this season with his speed and agility, James Madden returns to the Lions starting side to face St. Kilda in Metricon Stadium on Saturday after picking up a broken bone in his hand injury a fortnight ago. He passed a fitness test earlier this week. Former Kilkenny minor hurler Darragh Joyce will be an emergency substitute in the Saints side.
Meath man Conor Nash keeps his place in the Hawthorn side as they host Fremantle in Tasmania in the early hours of Saturday morning.