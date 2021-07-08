Zach Tuohy to play 100th AFL game for Geelong

Zach Tuohy will play his 100th game in the Geelong jumper this Saturday when he starts against Carlton at the MCG (7:35am Irish Time).

Tuohy who joined Carlton in 2010, played 120 games for the Melbourne-based club before making the switch to Geelong in 2017 where he is a mainstay in the Chris Scott’s side. The Laois man has played 14 of the 15 games that Geelong being involved in, only missing the opening game of the season He will be joined by Kerryman Mark O’Connor who re-joins the side after hamstring tightness ruled him out of last week’s 41-point win over Essendon. The Dingle man will be playing his ninth AFL game of the season.