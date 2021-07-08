From triumph to turbulence, Conor Sweeney giving even keel as Tipperary eye ‘daunting’ Kerry

Riding high in November, shot down in June, it’s been a turbulent eight months for Tipperary’s senior footballers and captain Conor Sweeney intimates July mightn’t get any better.

It’s not that he harbours a defeatist attitude going into Saturday’s provincial semi-final in Thurles — he wouldn’t have lifted the Munster Cup or claimed an All-Star last year with one — but relegation to Division 4 combined with the sight of Kerry on the horizon gives him cause for alarm.

“It has been a tough few weeks for us, to be fair. The league didn’t go as planned obviously so that brought its own problems, and now with Kerry around the corner who are probably playing the best football they have played in a number of years so that is a daunting task.

“We struggled over the last couple of weeks with our game, but the confidence is gradually building and the Championship brings out the best in players.

“We are under no illusion of the challenge that is around the corner but if I know them boys we are going to look forward to it and rally together, and if we get our heads right and our game right, we’ll get a performance worthy of actually competing against Kerry.”

Down six players from the Munster-winning team for a large part of their Division 3 campaign culminating in the relegation play-off defeat to Longford, it’s probably no wonder Tipperary have laboured.

“It wasn’t for the lack of work-rate or honesty,” says the Ballyporeen man. “We felt we would have worked hard in pre-season during lockdown, and then collectively the three weeks before the league we felt we were in a good place going into the league but it just didn’t happen.

“We were missing some players but at the end of the day we still had 15 bodies on the field like everyone else. It just hasn’t happened for us so far but we just hope the tables can turn and they need to turn fairly quickly. Training since the Longford game has gone quite well and if you can’t get your head right for one of the two best teams in the country at the moment, I don’t know what you are doing.”

Sweeney hasn’t felt compelled to speak more given his team’s difficulties. “Sometimes you can be talking for the sake of talking and people can get fed up with you fairly quickly.

“It has been tough as a group. That is sport. The end of last year was probably the best time we ever had in the jersey so you have to take the good with the bad. When things were going well last year, you are not going as well as you think and then when things are going badly, you are not as bad as you think, so you need to take it all with a pinch of salt.

“My role hasn’t changed, we have a lot of leaders in the group, we are all trying to rally around and get ready for the biggest game of the year for us.

“We are trying to stay positive.

“We have been here before and been in tough situations but we have come out of it and I expect nothing else from this group of players as well.”