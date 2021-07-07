In pictures: Stephen Cluxton lines out at centre-back for Parnells

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell says Cluxton has not retired but doesn't know if he will return this summer
In pictures: Stephen Cluxton lines out at centre-back for Parnells

Stephen Cluxton in action for Parnells. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 21:27
Stephen Barry

Is this as close as we will see Stephen Cluxton to Croke Park this year?

While the Dublin footballers go about preparing for their meeting with rivals Meath, their seven-time Sam Maguire-lifting captain was on duty for club side Parnells in Coolock on Wednesday evening.

Cluxton was lining up without his customary shot-stopping gloves too, playing at centre-back in Parnells' 2-14 to 0-13 victory over O'Tooles in Division Three North of the Go Ahead Adult Football League.

Stephen Cluxton looks on, alongside umpire Martin Flanagan, at Parnells GAA Club in Coolock, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Stephen Cluxton looks on, alongside umpire Martin Flanagan, at Parnells GAA Club in Coolock, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Having asked for time to consider his inter-county future, Dublin manager Dessie Farrell says Cluxton has not retired but doesn't know if he will return this summer.

Certainly, the clock will be ticking on the prospects of seeing Cluxton in the sky blue and navy this season with the six-time All-Star goalkeeper, known for his obsessive preparation, having done just a couple of individual sessions with the Dublin goalkeeping coach.

Farrell is happy to give Cluxton as much time as he needs but with Cluxton turning 40 this December, time is a finite luxury for an inter-county career.

“The situation is very simple. Stephen isn’t with us at the moment. He’s gone back to his club,” said Farrell on Sunday.

“He’s just taking time to heal the body, maybe to regenerate the appetite.

“I don’t know, to be honest, whether Stephen will be back or not. But he’s not retired, he has just stepped away.

“We’ve spoken about it as a group – I think given the service he has provided over the years, he deserves that respect and that time and space to make up his mind.”

More in this section

General Views of St Conleth's Park The night U20s put Kildare hurling on the map with Wexford knockout
Gaelic Football Show with Colin O'Riordan: 'If I could bottle the feeling when I dropped to my knees I’d conquer anything' Gaelic Football Show with Colin O'Riordan: 'If I could bottle the feeling when I dropped to my knees I’d conquer anything'
Down v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Preliminary Round Declan Bonner: Michael Murphy good to go for Ballybofey on Sunday
#dublin gaa#gaelic football
Tipperary v Clare - Allianz GAA NHL Division 1 Round 3

Kildare minor hurlers keep up winning ways with victory over Laois

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices