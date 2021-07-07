In pictures: Stephen Cluxton lines out at centre-back for Parnells

Is this as close as we will see Stephen Cluxton to Croke Park this year?

While the Dublin footballers go about preparing for their meeting with rivals Meath, their seven-time Sam Maguire-lifting captain was on duty for club side Parnells in Coolock on Wednesday evening.

Cluxton was lining up without his customary shot-stopping gloves too, playing at centre-back in Parnells' 2-14 to 0-13 victory over O'Tooles in Division Three North of the Go Ahead Adult Football League.

Stephen Cluxton looks on, alongside umpire Martin Flanagan, at Parnells GAA Club in Coolock, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Having asked for time to consider his inter-county future, Dublin manager Dessie Farrell says Cluxton has not retired but doesn't know if he will return this summer.

Certainly, the clock will be ticking on the prospects of seeing Cluxton in the sky blue and navy this season with the six-time All-Star goalkeeper, known for his obsessive preparation, having done just a couple of individual sessions with the Dublin goalkeeping coach.

Farrell is happy to give Cluxton as much time as he needs but with Cluxton turning 40 this December, time is a finite luxury for an inter-county career.

“The situation is very simple. Stephen isn’t with us at the moment. He’s gone back to his club,” said Farrell on Sunday.

“He’s just taking time to heal the body, maybe to regenerate the appetite.

“I don’t know, to be honest, whether Stephen will be back or not. But he’s not retired, he has just stepped away.

“We’ve spoken about it as a group – I think given the service he has provided over the years, he deserves that respect and that time and space to make up his mind.”