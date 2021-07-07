Brendan Cummins among group overseeing hurling's new digital sliotar

Former Kilkenny chairman Ned Quinn will chair the group
 Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 11:22
Cian Locke

The GAA has appointed a Digital Sliotar Work Group to oversee the regulation of the production of sliotars for use in official GAA competitions.

Former Kilkenny GAA County Chairman Ned Quinn will chair the group, which also includes former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins, current Munster council PRO Bob Ryan, GAA Director of Games Development & Research Pat Daly, along with Louise Conlon, Terry Reilly and Eoin Mac Donnacha.

The group met for the first time last week and aims to have draft recommendations finalised by September.

Last year, Tomás Mullins, CEO of Greenfields Digital Sports Technologies (GDST), the company behind the 'smart sliotar', told the Irish Examiner that a ball was ready for use but production had stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When approval for use is granted, Greenfields had been set to supply an approved sliotar that can be rebranded by other sanctioned suppliers. Every ball used in league and championship would have to be an approved ball with that core.

“This started out 10 years ago and it was all about regulation of the ball,” says Tipperary man Mullins.

“There were hundreds of different balls out there, all giving different results.

“There are a lot of issues, goalies scoring from puckouts, all those scenarios the GAA is trying to get rid of. That’s the priority for them.

“We produced a core and sliotar that is properly manufactured in an acceptable ethically approved environment.

“An app has been developed around that. So the referee or umpire or linespeople can scan the ball and it will go, yes I’m a real ball or no I’m not. Tá or Níl.

“That’s what the GAA wanted. Further development and testing led us down the road of digitally enhancing the ball.

“As a company we developed it, working closely with the GPA and their Super 11s game over the last few years. That was our platform for testing and our research and development."

