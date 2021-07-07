All 63 Ladies Football Championship matches to be broadcast live

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and championship sponsors TG4 have today announced a bumper schedule of live summer action.

It has been confirmed that all 63 games in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be available to watch live, either on television or via live-stream.

TG4 will screen a total of 13 live games – including an All-Ireland final triple-header from Croke Park on September 5, where the junior, intermediate and senior champions will be crowned.

The Irish-language broadcaster begin their championship coverage begins on Friday with the meeting of meeting of Galway and Kerry (Cusack Park, 7.30pm).

The Friday night fare continues with the Ulster derby clash between Armagh and Cavan on Friday, July 16, while Tipperary will play Meath on July 23.

The potentially pivotal Group 4 showdown between Kerry and Donegal is also live on Saturday, July 24, while TG4 will broadcast all four senior championship quarter-finals across the August Bank Holiday weekend, along with the semi-finals on Saturday, August 14.

The remaining 50 matches across the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championships will be available to view live on the LGFA and TG4’s dedicated Championship online portal.

“For 21 years now, TG4 has been the proud sponsor of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships, during which time we have been the sport’s exclusive broadcaster and passionate partner of Peil na mBan/LGFA," said TG4 Ardstiúrthóir Alan Esslemont.

"TG4 is delighted to continue to lead the way, ensuring that women’s sport is front and centre for television audiences. Already this year, we have aired 150% more games from the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues; we will continue to make even more games available to the public, free to air, nationally and internationally across all our broadcast platforms. Above all, I look forward to all the sporting action over the summer and to hearing the roar of the crowd (however many they may be) at the TG4 All-Ireland Finals in Croke Park this September,” he added.

Said LGFA President Mícheál Naughton: “We’re looking forward to another brilliant season of TG4 All-Ireland Championship Football, coming hot on the heels of a memorable Lidl National League campaign. This is the 21st year of our long-standing partnership with TG4, which continues to go from strength to strength.

"We’re grateful to our Championship sponsors and official broadcast partner for their continued investment in, and support of, our Championships."

The Championship kicks off with the teleivised Galway v Kerry clash on Friday with the rest of the opening round of senior games, including Cork's clash with Meath in Birr, taking place on Saturday.