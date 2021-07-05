A fan's perspective on Cork v Limerick: Being there and the insatiable appetite for more

It’s only human nature to take things for granted, particularly the small things, the simple pleasures.

If we spent our time trying to drink in every moment before it slips by, our lives would never move on at all. Meaning would be lost in the search for, meaning. Sometimes you just have to be.

Of course, without the simple things, we appreciate them all the more. Like going to matches.

When I first heard there would be 2,500 patrons at the Cork Limerick game, I resigned myself to the fact that I wouldn’t be amongst them.

I was steeling myself for another torturous 90 minutes of television viewing where you nominally watch the game while not really seeing anything.

So, when the news came through that my luck was in, it was just a matter of negotiating some leave from my holidays in North Kerry to make the pilgrimage to Thurles.

It’s through these pilgrimages across the years that I have really gotten to know my county and my country. Sunday roasts were never really a thing in our home as we were otherwise engaged touring around, finding new ways to new places. The car was a mobile classroom as we were schooled in the history of places and players.

This, however, was a journey with a difference. With such a small crowd there was no particular need to be overly concerned by the clock or where to park.

The start of the journey felt strange, but as soon as I was met by the memorial to O’Rahilly in Ballylongford, the muscle memory kicked in.

I’ve always admired the sheer gumption he displayed to assign himself the leadership of his clan through his adoption of the definite article and straight away I began to wonder who in Thurles would take centre-stage.

The journey gives you time to think about the game in a way that just doesn’t apply when viewing on television.

There’s no distraction in the car, bar keeping up with the other games on the radio, so you can go through everything your head properly.

What’s the best-case scenario? What’s the worst-case scenario? And then, all of a sudden, when was the last time I was at a game? When was the last time I was in Thurles?

The first answer was Cork v Limerick game in the league last year. Eventually, I remember the last time I was in Thurles. The Munster U20 final when Tipp beat Cork with a last-minute goal in July of 2019. That one hurt. A lot.

Life had, of course, moved on since then. But after standing still. The interregnum was like somebody pressed pause and forgot to get things going again.

Coming into Thurles was a surreal experience. Seventy-five minutes before a big game and the road was as quiet as can be. No cars parked by the racecourse, no guard stopping you driving through the town, and no problem parking within a couple of hundred of yards from the stadium.

But once I’d met my family outside, things began to feel a bit more normal. There was talk about the game, talk about the journey and there were other people. A total of 2,500 people doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you’re a part of it, it feels much better.

The masks were still there though, as a not-so-subtle reminder that despite how normal this was beginning to feel, it was still a very abnormal occasion.

Nonetheless, anybody who has experienced the communal urinals in Thurles might agree a mask isn’t always a bad thing. The crowd seemed to be matched by a similar number of stewards who kept a close eye on things, at least until the game started and they turned to enjoy that.

Soon enough, things felt normal enough. There are familiar faces, friends from home, and a rare chance to mingle. When the game starts there’s plenty of shouting, plenty of complaining plenty of encouragement, and plenty of enthusiasm and the crowd get involved too. There’s even a bit of an atmosphere.

The knot in the stomach tightened as the game progressed and soon, I remember that there’s nothing particularly enjoyable about the crippling anxiety that is part and parcel of the match experience. It’s a form of corporal mortification where every sling of outrageous fortune contorts your being into a version of yourself that you wouldn’t recognise an hour after it’s all over.

Like most sporting stories, this one ended in cruel disappointment as we were re-acquainted with our old friend, ‘what might have been’. We couldn’t just change the channel and focus on something else. No, we had time for a brief post-mortem and the journey home gave us all the chance to wallow in our own particular form of self-pity.

However, once the disappointment began to dissipate, we remembered that the really important thing about the day was that we were there. We’d tasted a slice of normality, and despite its bitterness, there’s an insatiable appetite for more.