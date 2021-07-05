Páirc Ui Chaoimh to host Munster hurling final between Limerick and Tipp

The redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host its first Munster SHC final on Sunday, July 18.

With both Limerick and Tipperary involved in the provincial decider, along with the requirement for a neutral venue, Páirc Uí Chaoimh was the sole option on the table to stage the fixture.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has played host to three Munster senior football finals since reopening its doors in 2017, but has yet to stage the showpiece fixture of the Munster SHC.

Limerick and Tipperary last met in the Munster final in 2019. That game was played at LIT Gaelic Grounds on account of the home and away agreement between the counties. Such home and away arrangements have been paused in tandem with the restructure of the provincial hurling championship to fit the Covid dictated calendar.

The Munster SHC final was last played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2014.