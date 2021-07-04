Dessie Farrell: 'I don’t know whether Stephen Cluxton will be back or not'

Farrell said Cluxton has asked for time to consider his inter-county future
Dessie Farrell: 'I don’t know whether Stephen Cluxton will be back or not'

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 18:05
Eoghan Cormican

Stephen Cluxton has stepped away from the Dublin football panel but has not retired, manager Dessie Farrell has confirmed.

Farrell said Cluxton has asked for time to consider his inter-county future, with the manager remarking that he does not know if the 39-year-old will return to the Dublin panel at any point this season.

Farrell did confirm that the six-time All-Star has done a couple of individual sessions with the Dublin goalkeeping coach.

“The situation is very simple. Stephen isn’t with us at the moment. He’s gone back to his club,” Farrell began when asked for an update on Cluxton.

“He’s just taking time to heal the body, maybe to regenerate the appetite.

“I don’t know, to be honest, whether Stephen will be back or not. But he’s not retired, he has just stepped away.

“We’ve spoken about it as a group – I think given the service he has provided over the years, he deserves that respect and that time and space to make up his mind.” 

No deadline has been set for when Farrell would like to know if Cluxton is returning or not.

“We've always operated on the basis that we have an open-door policy. That was the same for the last management team and it is the same for any team I manage. If there are players out there and they are willing to contribute, and they and we feel they have a contribution to make, then the door is open for sure.”

Dublin shake off gallant Wexford challenge in second half

Brian Lohan dejected 4/7/2021

Brian Lohan: 'Our lads don’t deserve that. Just so disgusted with that decision'

