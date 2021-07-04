Davy Fitzgerald: ‘People said to me: ‘Brian Cody’s time in Kilkenny is up’. That’s the biggest load of rubbish’

The suggestion that Brian Cody’s time as Kilkenny manager is up is “the biggest load of rubbish” Davy Fitzgerald has ever heard.

The Wexford manager said Kilkenny hurling folk who believe Cody has passed his sell-by date need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

“People said to me: ‘Brian Cody’s time in Kilkenny is up and they need some fresh blood’. The biggest load of rubbish I have ever heard in my life. If Kilkenny people are thinking that, they need to have another look at themselves,” Fitzgerald remarked.

“What he has done is incredible. He is building a new team again, and he is going again. Listen, every other team would be delighted if Brian went. You can’t beat knowledge and experience.”

Fitzgerald’s praise for his Kilkenny counterpart was sparked by a question as to whether the Wexford manager feels the clock ticking down on his own time in the Model hotseat.

Saturday’s result means Wexford are just one defeat from the end of Fitzgerald’s fifth season in charge.

“I think you in the media sometimes put pressure on managers that if they are there for four or five years they should be going. I don’t know what’ll happen. Whatever feels right is the thing.”

Fitzgerald was adamant his team should have taken victory at the end of the regulation 70 minutes.

He took issue with the decision of referee Fergal Horgan to award a free against Wexford sub Jack O’Connor on 58 minutes, a free which Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy converted from well inside his own half to tie matters at 0-21 apiece.

“I feel we were the better team in the 70 minutes. One or two little things went against us. A big turning point was Jack O’Connor’s free. I 100% believe that was a free to Wexford.

“It was a massive game of hurling. But Kilkenny aren’t better than us. We know we are every bit as good as them.

“I could see James McGarry’s reaction when they got the second goal. He nearly jumped out of the stand and came down to tell me about it. So it must have meant a lot to them which is great. I’m glad to see his enthusiasm is so big, but I won’t forget it. We’ll keep it stored.”